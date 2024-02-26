Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

ออกแบบมาให้ลงตัวอย่างลงตัว

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่มีสไตล์ให้กับทุกการตกแต่งภายในด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG 

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถัน

แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนได้

ออกแบบให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่จำกัด

โลโก้ 6 motion dd อยุ่กลางวงเวียนน้ำ

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้ารับประกันนาน 10 ปี

รับประกัน 10 ปี

รับประกันความน่าเชื่อถือ

แสดงให้เห็นเนื้อผ้าและฝุ่นของเส้นใย

Allergy Care

ไอน้ำร้อนกำจัดไรฝุ่น

ออกแบบมาให้เข้ากันอย่างลงตัวแม้พื้นที่แคบ

เหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ขนาดกะทัดรัด บริเวณส่วนด้านบนสามารถถอดออกได้อย่างง่ายดายเพื่อให้สามารถบิวท์อินแบบไร้รอยต่อ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง

ยกระดับคุณภาพการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณ

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่ตรงกับการออกแบบตกแต่งภายในของคุณ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™ ของเครื่องซักผ้านี้สามารถสร้างการเคลื่อนไหวการซักที่แตกต่างกันได้ 6 รูปแบบ 

ช่วยให้ดูแลผ้าของคุณอย่างเหมาะสมและสะอาดเป็นพิเศษ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

Steam™

ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ออกจากเนื้อผ้าของคุณ

สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าของคุณอย่างมั่นใจโดยรู้ว่าไรฝุ่นและแบคทีเรียในบ้านด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

*โปรแกรม Allergy Care ได้รับการอนุมัติโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ไรฝุ่น

ล้างถังซัก

สะอาดจากภายใน

รักษาเครื่องซักผ้าให้สะอาดและมอบการซักผ้าที่ถูกสุขลักษณะ

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าหมุนวนด้วยน้ำ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ใจเย็นและระบุข้อผิดพลาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Smart Diagnosis™ ช่วยให้เกิดความเข้าใจอย่างง่ายดาย และระบุข้อผิดพลาดของเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างชาญฉลาด

Smart Diagnostics™ ช่วยให้คุณตรวจสอบปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณผ่านทางโทรศัพท์มือถือ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

*ฟังก์ชันนี้อาจให้การเข้าถึงที่แตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับการอัพเดตโปรแกรมของสมาร์ทโฟน

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าและโลโก้อยู่บนพื้นหลังเป็นคลื่นสีดำ

10 ปีแห่งความอุ่นใจ

LG ให้การรับประกันนาน 10 ปีสำหรับมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™

*การรับประกัน 10 ปีเฉพาะมอเตอร์Direct Drive

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การซักผ้าของคุณด้วยดีไซน์ที่หรูหราและเรียบง่ายของเครื่องซักผ้า

  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

