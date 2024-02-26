Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 16 กก. รุ่น T2516VBTB ระบบ Smart Inverter

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 16 กก. รุ่น T2516VBTB ระบบ Smart Inverter

T2516VBTB

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 16 กก. รุ่น T2516VBTB ระบบ Smart Inverter

มุมมองด้านหน้า


ประสิทธิภาพทุกการซัก ทำงานเงียบทุกการปั่นหมาด


LG Smart Inverter Motor™ ช่วยให้การซักเงียบและทรงพลัง

ออกแบบมาเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซักผ้าที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

เด็กหญิงตัวเล็ก ๆ นอนอยู่บนเตียงโดยมีตุ๊กตาอยู่ในอ้อมแขนของเธอ

เงียบไร้เสียงรบกวน

ทำงานได้เงียบ ไม่มีเสียงรบกวนใจ

ถังซักด้านในเครื่องซักผ้ากำลังแสดงวิธีการทำงาน

TurboDrum™

ซักทรงพลังแต่อ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า

ในพื้นหลังมีเครื่องซักผ้า และด้านหน้ามีผ้าที่สะอาดและไอคอนการเคลื่อนไหวของเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่

Smart motion

การซักแบบ 3 การเคลื่อนไหว

ประตูเครื่องซักผ้าเปิดอยู่

ความทนทาน

สร้างมาแข็งแรง พร้อมการปิดที่ไม่รุนแรง

เด็กหญิงตัวเล็ก ๆ นอนอยู่บนเตียงโดยมีตุ๊กตาอยู่ในอ้อมแขนของเธอ


Smart Inverter

ทำงานเงียบไร้เสียงรบกวน


LG Smart Inverter Motor™ ทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นและเงียบเชียบ


*ทดสอบโดยห้องปฏิบัติการภายในของ LG ในเดือนกันยายน 2023 เสียงปั่นหมาดในรอบปกติที่มีน้ำหนัก 8.8 กก. อยู่ที่ 51dB (ระดับความดันเสียง) ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม


TurboDrum™

พลังซักอันทรงพลัง สัมผัสอ่อนโยน


TurboDrum™ มอบการซักที่ทรงพลัง ขจัดสิ่งสกปรกที่ฝังแน่นด้วยกระแสน้ำที่แรงและมีประสิทธิภาพ


*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง


Smart Motion

วิธีการซักที่สมบูรณ์แบบ


มีการเคลื่อนไหวสามแบบที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภท: การปั่น การหมุน และการสวิง


*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง


ประตูปิดนุ่มนวลป้องกันรอยขีดข่วน


การออกแบบที่บางและทนทานมอบความสะดวกสบาย ปลอดภัย ประสิทธิภาพ และนวัตกรรมที่ครบครัน




*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง


แผ่นกรองกว้างเพื่อเสื้อผ้าที่สะอาด


แผ่นกรองดักจับฝุ่นและขุยผ้า ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าและถังซักของคุณสะอาด



แสดงให้เห็นด้านในเครื่องซักผ้า


*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ทรงพลังอย่างเงียบเชียบ ออกแบบอย่างสวยงาม ผลิตมาให้ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน

FAQ


Q.

เครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใดเหมาะกับคุณ?

A.

LG ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีความจุถังซัก 8–9 กก. สำหรับครอบครัวขนาดปานกลาง รุ่นที่มีขนาดใหญ่กว่า 11-13 กก. สำหรับครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ หรือหากคุณสร้างปริมาณผ้าจำนวนมากเป็นพิเศษ รุ่นใหญ่สามารถรองรับผ้านวมได้ถึงขนาดคิงไซส์ โปรดจำไว้ว่าเทคโนโลยีที่เป็นนวัตกรรมของ LG หมายความว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของเราสามารถเพิ่มความจุให้กับเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดเดียวกันได้

Q.

ทำไมเสื้อผ้าถึงเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นและขุย?

A.

1. ฝุ่นที่เกิดขึ้นระหว่างการซักจะถูกกรองผ่านตัวกรองการทำความสะอาด หากแผ่นกรองทำความสะอาดเต็ม ฝุ่นอาจกรองออกได้ไม่ถูกต้อง แผ่นกรองทำความสะอาดสามารถทำความสะอาดด้วยตนเองก่อนซักทุกครั้ง เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องทิ้งฝุ่นและขุยบนเสื้อผ้า

2. แยกเสื้อผ้าสีและสีขาวออกจากเสื้อผ้าสีดำและเป็นขุย ซักในปริมาณที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อป้องกันฝุ่นและขุยที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในการซักผ้าของคุณ

Q.

ควรทำอย่างไรเมื่อพบข้อผิดพลาดนี้ [IE]

A.

1. เกิดขึ้นเมื่อถังซักไม่เติมน้ำในช่วงระยะเวลาหนึ่ง

2. ตรวจสอบว่าก๊อกน้ำล็อคอยู่หรือไม่ได้ต่อท่อน้ำอยู่

3. ตรวจสอบว่าท่อจ่ายน้ำถูกกดหรืองอหรือไม่

4. โปรดตรวจสอบว่าท่อจ่ายน้ำแข็งตัวเนื่องจากสภาพอากาศหนาวเย็นหรือไม่

Q.

ควรทำอย่างไรเมื่อพบข้อผิดพลาดนี้ [OE]

A.

1. หากท่อระบายน้ำบิดหรือโค้งงอ หรือหากติดตั้งท่อระบายน้ำสูงเกินไป การไหลของน้ำอาจหยุดชะงักและน้ำอาจไม่ระบายได้ดี ในกรณีนี้ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าท่อระบายน้ำอยู่ห่างจากพื้นไม่เกิน 6 ซม. และจัดเรียงให้ด้านล่างของท่อตกลงมาเท่ากันโดยไม่มีสิ่งกีดขวาง

2. ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าท่อระบายน้ำไม่มีฝุ่นหรือสารอื่นๆ อุดตัน

3. ตรวจสอบว่าท่อระบายน้ำแข็งตัวเนื่องจากสภาพอากาศหนาวเย็นหรือไม่

Q.

ควรทำอย่างไรเมื่อพบข้อผิดพลาดนี้ [De]

A.

หากวาล์วที่จ่ายน้ำจากแหล่งหรือวาล์วจ่ายของก๊อกน้ำปิดอยู่ คุณสมบัติการฆ่าเชื้อท่อน้ำและการฆ่าเชื้อ

ช่องจ่ายน้ำจะไม่ทำงาน กรุณาเปิดวาล์วน้ำต้นทางหรือวาล์วจ่าย

สเปคทั้งหมด

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

มุมมองด้านหน้า

T2516VBTB

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 16 กก. รุ่น T2516VBTB ระบบ Smart Inverter