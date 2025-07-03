Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHWW และ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B422MQBM

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHWW และ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B422MQBM

WT1410NHWW.B422BM
  • ภาพด้านหน้า WT1410NHWW.B422BM
Front view

GC-B422MQBM

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 15 คิว สีเงิน รุ่น GC-B422MQBM

WT1410NHWW

WashTower ซัก14 กก./ อบ 10 กก รุ่น WT1410NHWW
37th LG Birthday

เริ่มแล้ว

37th LG Birthday
พบกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ
ที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น!

รีบคว้าสิทธิประโยชน์สุดคุ้ม ตั้งแต่ 4 ก.ค. 68 - 27 ก.ค. 68! 

LG WashTower™ จะอยู่ในพื้นที่ภายใน

LG Wash TowerTM

นิยามใหม่ของการซักผ้า

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในรูปภาพหรือวิดีโอเป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

หอคอยแห่งนวัตกรรมการซักอบ

ป็นผนังห้องที่ดูเหมือนห้องแต่งตัว Washtower จัดวางอย่างกลมกลืนกับเฟอร์นิเจอร์อื่นๆ

ประหยัดพื้นที่

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบชิ้นเดียวที่อยู่ในพื้นที่ขนาดเล็ก

มีการเน้นเส้นขอบของแผงควบคุมตรงกลาง

แผงควบคุมที่เข้าถึงง่าย

ด้วยการออกแบบ Center Control™ คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องก้มหลังหรือเหยียบเก้าอี้

มีประตูเครื่องซักผ้า มีเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่ข้างในประตูและไอคอนเสื้อเชิ้ตด้านบน

การดูแลผ้า

เทคโนโลยี AI เพื่อตรวจจับเนื้อผ้าและความจุผ้า

แอนิเมชั่นแสดงกระบวนการที่สามารถซักและตากให้แห้งได้ภายในหนึ่งชั่วโมง

ประหยัดเวลา

ซักและอบให้แห้งภายใน 1 ชั่วโมง

LG WashTower™

 

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าเครื่องเดียวในพื้นที่ขนาดเล็ก

WashTower™ เหมาะสำหรับการตกแต่งภายในและทำให้พื้นที่ของคุณดูหรูหราและสวยงามยิ่งขึ้น

Washtower จัดวางอย่างกลมกลืนกับเฟอร์นิเจอร์อื่นๆ

Washtower วางอยู่บนระเบียงโทนสีขาว

Washtower วางไว้ในพื้นที่อเนกประสงค์ใต้บันได

Washtower วางไว้ในพื้นที่อเนกประสงค์ใต้บันได

ขนาดกะทัดรัดพร้อมแผงควบคุมตรงกลางที่เข้าถึงง่าย

เมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบซ้อนกัน ตัวเครื่องจะสั้นกว่า 45 มม. และแผงควบคุมตรงกลางวางสูงขึ้น 85 มม.

Washtower วางซ้อนเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าและเน้นความสูงที่ต่ำลง 45 มม. และแผงควบคุมที่สูงขึ้น 85 มม.

*ประหยัดพื้นที่เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าแบบวางซ้อนขนาด 24 นิ้วของ LG

เลือก WashTower™ ที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

รุ่นที่ใหญ่กว่าของเราได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับการซักที่มีความจุมากขึ้น ในขณะที่รุ่นที่เล็กกว่านั้นเหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่จำกัด

เป็นภาพด้านหน้าที่เปรียบเทียบขนาดและความจุกับถังซักขนาด 27 นิ้ว

เป็นภาพด้านหน้าที่เปรียบเทียบขนาดและความจุกับถังซักขนาด 27 นิ้ว

Intelligent Technology

นี่คือภาพของแผงผลิตภัณฑ์ ปุ่มผ้านวมของเครื่องอบผ้าและปุ่มผ้านวมของเครื่องซักอบรีดถูกเน้นไว้
Smart Pairing™

รอบการอบแห้งจะซิงค์กับรอบการซักที่เลือก

การตั้งค่าเครื่องอบผ้าจะถูกเลือกโดยอัตโนมัติตามรอบการซักที่คุณเลือก

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอเป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

มีประตูเครื่องซักผ้า มีเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่ข้างในประตูและไอคอนเสื้อเชิ้ตด้านบน
AIDD™

แนะนำการทำงาน

เทคโนโลยี Auto Sense AIDD™ ตรวจจับรอบการซักที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อจัดการกับเสื้อผ้าของคุณด้วยความระมัดระวัง

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ในเดือนพฤษภาคม 2022 รอบปั่นฝ้ายที่มีน้ำหนัก 2 กก. เทียบกับรอบการปั่นฝ้ายแบบธรรมดาของ LG (F13EJN) ทดสอบความเสียหายโดยเฉลี่ยของเนื้อผ้าด้วยการใส่ตัวอย่าง 5 รู และเปรียบเทียบ AI คลาส 1 กับ AI คลาส 3 ในรอบปั่นฝ้าย
*ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม
*เฉพาะผ้าฝ้าย ผ้าผสม Easy Care เท่านั้น

ประหยัดเวลา

ภาพแสดงขั้นตอนการซักและตากให้แห้งภายในหนึ่งชั่วโมง

เสร็จสิ้นการซักและอบแห้งในหนึ่งชั่วโมง

เครื่องอบผ้าจะเริ่มอุ่นก่อนสิ้นสุดการซัก ดังนั้นการอบแห้งจึงใช้เวลาน้อยลง

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ทดสอบกับ 3 เงื่อนไขการโหลดแต่ละเงื่อนไข ชุดกีฬาผู้หญิง (โพลีเอสเตอร์ 89% สแปนเด็กซ์ 11% เสื้อเชิ้ต 3 แผ่น (โพลีเอสเตอร์ 65% ผ้าฝ้าย 35%) และชุดนอน 2 คู่ (ผ้าฝ้าย 73% โพลีเอสเตอร์ 27 %)
ทดสอบด้วยโปรแกรม Speed Wash (Quick Wash) บนเครื่องซักผ้า โหลดน้อย (Quick Dry) บนเครื่องอบผ้า และตัวเลือก ""Prepare to Dry""
*ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม"

มีประตูเครื่องซักผ้า น้ำพุ่งออกมาจากประตูทั้งสี่ทิศ
TurboWash™360

ซักผ้าของคุณให้เสร็จโดยใช้เวลาน้อยลง

เสื้อผ้าของคุณสามารถทำความสะอาดได้อย่างทั่วถึงในเวลาเพียง 39 นาทีโดยไม่สูญเสียการปกป้องเนื้อผ้า

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ในเดือนมกราคม 2023 โปรแกรมซักผ้าฝ้ายพร้อมตัวเลือก TurboWash™ บรรจุผ้า 2 กก.
*ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อม"

line

Allergy Care

 

ลดไรฝุ่นในบ้าน

สวมเสื้อผ้าของคุณอย่างมั่นใจเมื่อรู้ว่าวงจร LG Allergy Care ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นในบ้าน

วิดีโอนี้แสดงมุมมองในเครื่องซักผ้า โดยมีการซักเพื่อกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้บนผ้าจากการซัก และบนตุ๊กตาหมีจากการอบ

*Allergy Care cycle รับรองโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้จากไรฝุ่นในบ้าน
*สามารถดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมสุขอนามัยผ่านแอพ ThinQ หรือเลือกโดยตรงจาก Cloud Cycle ภายในแอพ
*ทดสอบโดย Intertek โปรแกรมสุขอนามัยในเครื่องซักผ้าช่วยลดแบคทีเรีย (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa และ K. pneumoniae) ด้วยปริมาณผ้าฝ้ายทดสอบ 3.6 กก.
*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในวิดีโอใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

 

วิธีประหยัดพลังงานในการทำให้แห้ง

กระบอกสูบคู่ช่วยให้แห้งเร็วขึ้นและประหยัดพลังงาน

มอเตอร์ในอินเวอร์เตอร์กำลังหมุน กำลังปรับความเร็วการหมุนตามต้องการ

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ในเดือนมกราคม 2021 รอบปั่นฝ้าย (ปกติ) มีน้ำหนัก 3.83 กก. เทียบกับเครื่องทำลมแห้งแบบใช้ความร้อนทั่วไปของ LG (RC90V9AV2W เทียบกับ RC9066A3F)
*ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม

Auto Cleaning Condenser

 

คอนเดนเซอร์พร้อมการทำความสะอาดที่สะดวก

คอนเดนเซอร์ทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติจะทำความสะอาดตัวเอง จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าการบำรุงรักษาจะไม่ยุ่งยากสำหรับคุณ

อากาศถูกทำให้บริสุทธิ์ผ่านตัวกรองสามตัวในคอนเดนเซอร์

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพหรือวิดีโอใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*ความสะอาดของคอนเดนเซอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงาน
*ความถี่ของการทำงานของ 'คอนเดนเซอร์ทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของปริมาณความชื้นเริ่มต้นของผ้า

ควบคุมง่ายด้วยผู้ช่วยเสียง

บอกเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณว่าคุณต้องการอะไรเมื่อคุณต้องการ พูดว่า "เครื่องซักผ้าเป็นวงจรอะไร" และลำโพง AI จะฟังและตรวจสอบรอบเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบ

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

แอป LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างง่ายดายในแบบที่คุณไม่เคยทำได้มาก่อน เริ่มเครื่องซักผ้าด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียว

การบำรุงรักษาผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

แอพ LG ThinQ™ ตรวจสอบเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณอย่างต่อเนื่อง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการบำรุงรักษาประจำวันหรืออย่างอื่น แอปช่วยให้คุณตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้อย่างง่ายดาย คุณยังสามารถรับการแจ้งเตือนอัจฉริยะและดาวน์โหลดหลักสูตรที่คุณชอบได้อีกด้วย

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your
indificual smart home setup.

คู่มือการติดตั้ง WashTower™

WashTower เป็นชุดหนึ่งที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างเหมาะสมที่สุด

 

มีคนกำลังวัดขนาดของเฟอร์นิเจอร์โดยใช้เทปวัด

คู่มือการวัด

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch Video by click “+” button below

 

ก่อนการติดตั้ง โปรดตรวจสอบคำแนะนำด้านล่างและดูวิดีโอโดยคลิกปุ่ม " " ด้านล่าง

1. วัดด้วยก๊อกน้ำข้างเครื่อง

1. วัดด้วยก๊อกน้ำข้างเครื่อง

2. วัดด้วยก๊อกน้ำหลังเครื่อง

2. วัดด้วยก๊อกน้ำหลังเครื่อง

ดูว่าเพื่อนบ้านของคุณติดตั้ง WashTower™ อย่างไร

ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า
ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า
ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า
ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า
ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า
ภาพการติดตั้งของลูกค้า

อะไหล่และชุดแต่ง

ดูว่าประกอบด้วยส่วนใดบ้าง

อะไหล่และชุดแต่ง

Owner’s Manual

User Guide >

User Guide

User Guide >

FAQ

Q.

LG WashTower มีปลั๊กเดียวหรือไม่?

A.

LG WashTower มีปลั๊กสองอัน: หนึ่งสำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าและอีกอันหนึ่งสำหรับเครื่องอบผ้า ดังนั้นจึงสามารถใช้เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าพร้อมกันหรือแยกกันได้

Q.

หากเครื่องอบผ้าทำงานผิดปกติ เครื่องซักผ้ายังใช้งานได้หรือไม่?

A.

LG WashTower เป็นชิ้นเดียวแต่มี 2 ยูนิตแยกกัน: เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า โดยแต่ละยูนิตมีปลั๊กแยก ดังนั้น หากเครื่องซักผ้าทำงานผิดปกติ เครื่องอบผ้าก็ยังทำงาน และในทางกลับกัน

Q.

LG WashTower มีการรับประกันที่แตกต่างออกไปหรือไม่?

A.

การรับประกันของ LG WashTower จะเหมือนกับการรับประกันของ LG สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าและเครื่องอบผ้าในประเทศของคุณ

Q.

“การจับคู่อัจฉริยะ” คืออะไร?

A.

คุณสมบัติการจับคู่อัจฉริยะจะส่งข้อมูลจากเครื่องซักผ้าไปยังเครื่องอบผ้า โดยแนะนำรอบการอบแห้งที่เหมาะสมที่สุด กล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่ง เครื่องซักผ้าสามารถบอกให้เครื่องอบผ้าเลือกรอบการอบแห้งที่เข้ากันได้

Q.

นี่เป็นโมเดลสแต็คหรือไม่?

A.

LG WashTower เป็นยูนิตเดียวที่มีเครื่องอบผ้าอยู่ด้านบนและเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่ด้านล่าง แผงควบคุมอยู่ตรงกลาง คุณจึงไม่ต้องใช้เก้าอี้เพื่อไปยังแผงควบคุมเครื่องอบผ้า ไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้ชุดซ้อน

Q.

ประตูเปลี่ยนเป็นบานสวิงขวาแทนซ้ายได้ไหม?

A.

ไม่ได้ รุ่นนี้ไม่สามารถเปลี่ยนทิศทางการแกว่งประตูได้

Q.

เครื่องนี้เป็นแบบระบายหรือไม่มีช่องระบายอากาศ?

A.

แหวนรองนี้เป็นแบบไม่มีช่องระบายอากาศ คุณจึงสามารถติดตั้งได้ในที่ต่างๆ มากขึ้น

สรุป

พิมพ์
ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)
323
ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)
700 x 1720 x 685
ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์
เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์
การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)
424

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

700 x 1720 x 685

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

424

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเงิน

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

ความจุ

ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)

101

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

323

ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

424

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ไม่

ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น

ไม่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ไม่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

76

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

700 x 1720 x 685

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

67

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

LINEAR Cooling

ไม่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

2

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

1

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเงิน

ประตู (วัสดุ)

VCM

ประเภทมือจับ

แท่ง

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

424

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

2

Hygiene Fresh

ไม่

Hygiene Fresh+

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

ไม่

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (1)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

14

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x1655x660

TurboWash360˚

ใช่

AI DD

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

บาร์โค้ด

บาร์โค้ด

8806096167861

ความจุ

ความจุการอบแห้งสูงสุด (กก.)

10

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

14

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

3-19 ชั่วโมง

ประเภทจอแสดงผล

LED แบบสัมผัสทั้งหมด

ฝาประตูล็อค (ซักผ้า)

ใช่

ไฟตัวเลข

18:88

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x1655x660

ความลึกผลิตภัณฑ์จากฝาปิดด้านหลังจนถึงประตู (ลึก' มม.)

660

ความลึกของผลิตภัณฑ์เมื่อเปิดประตู 90˚ (ลึก'' มม.)

1180

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

128.0

คุณสมบัติ (อบผ้า)

6 Motion DD

ไม่

AI DD

ไม่

AI Sensor Dry

ไม่

ระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องควบแน่นอัตโนมัติ

ใช่

Auto Restart

ไม่

ไฟด้านในถัง

ใช่

Dual Dry

ใช่

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

ใช่

ตัวกรองใยผ้า 2 ชั้น

ใช่

ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

ใช่

ตัวบ่งชี้น้ำหมด

ใช่

สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

ใช่

ประเภทแหล่งความร้อน

ระบบ Heat Pump

มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

ไม่

LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่

ประตูสลับได้

ไม่

Sensor Dry

ใช่

ประเภท

เครื่องอบผ้าแบบควบแน่น (ไม่มีท่อระบายลม)

คุณสมบัติ (ซักผ้า)

6 Motion DD

ใช่

AI DD

ใช่

Auto Restart

ใช่

สันซัก

สันซักสแตนเลสแบบบาง

ไฟด้านในถัง

ใช่

ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

ใช่

สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

ใช่

ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

ไม่

มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

ใช่

ขาปรับระดับได้

ใช่

LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

ถังซักสแตนเลส

ใช่

Steam

ใช่

TurboWash360˚

ใช่

ประเภท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

ใช่

การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

เย็นเท่านั้น

ระดับน้ำ

อัตโนมัติ

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง (เครื่องอบผ้า)

สีขาว

สีตัวเครื่อง (เครื่องซักผ้า)

สีขาว

ประเภทประตู

ฝาครอบกระจกนิรภัยตัดแสงสีดำ

โปรแกรม (อบผ้า)

ขจัดเชื้อโรค (อบผ้า)

ใช่

รีเฟรช เครื่องนอน

ไม่

ผ้าฝ้าย

ใช่

ผ้าฝ้าย +

ไม่

ผ้าบอบบาง

ใช่

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

ใช่

ผ้านวม

ใช่

Easy Care

ไม่

ผ้าผสม

ใช่

อบด่วน

ใช่

รีเฟรช

ใช่

ชุดกีฬา

ไม่

ผ้าขนหนู

ไม่

ขนสัตว์

ไม่

โปรแกรม (ซักผ้า)

ขจัดเชื้อโรค (ซักผ้า)

ไม่

ผ้าฝ้าย

ใช่

ผ้าฝ้าย +

ไม่

ผ้าบอบบาง

ใช่

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

ใช่

ผ้านวม

ใช่

Easy Care

ไม่

Eco 40-60

ไม่

ผ้าผสม

ใช่

Quick 30

ไม่

ซักด่วน

ใช่

ล้าง+ปั่น

ไม่

ซักกลางคืน

ไม่

Speed14

ไม่

ชุดกีฬา

ไม่

ล้างถังซัก

ไม่

TurboWash 39

ไม่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

ใช่

Cloud Cycle

ใช่

การติดตามพลังงาน

ใช่

ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

ใช่

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

ทำความสะอาดถังซัก (เครื่องซักผ้า)

ใช่

Smart Pairing

ใช่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

