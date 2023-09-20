About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือคิวเวอตี้คีย์บอร์ด ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ กล้องระดับ 2 ล้านพิกเซล

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือคิวเวอตี้คีย์บอร์ด ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ กล้องระดับ 2 ล้านพิกเซล

KS360

KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือคิวเวอตี้คีย์บอร์ด ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ กล้องระดับ 2 ล้านพิกเซล

KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

Document Viewer

รองรับ Document Viewer ( Microsoft office, PPT, PDF)

Full QWERTY Keypad  

คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ

MP3 & FM RADIO

เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ

2.4” Full Touch Screen

หน้าจอใหญ่ 2.4" ระบบสัมผัส เมื่อต้องการโทรออก

Multi-media Messaging (MMS)

ส่งภาพและเสียง

WAP 2.0

รองรับ WAP 2.0
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

101.5 x 51 x 16.8 mm

Weight

111.5 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 entries, Photocall

Call records

Yes

Internal

64 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 4GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes, v2.0 (proprietary)

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio

Colors

Black and red, Black and silver, White and soft pink, Titanium and bright blue

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 800 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา