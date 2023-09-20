We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือคิวเวอตี้คีย์บอร์ด ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ กล้องระดับ 2 ล้านพิกเซล
KS360 โทรศัพท์มือถือคิวเวอตี้คีย์บอร์ด ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ กล้องระดับ 2 ล้านพิกเซล
Document Viewer
Full QWERTY Keypad
MP3 & FM RADIO
2.4” Full Touch Screen
Multi-media Messaging (MMS)
WAP 2.0
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
101.5 x 51 x 16.8 mm
-
Weight
-
111.5 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
64 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 4GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, v2.0 (proprietary)
-
Primary
-
2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black and red, Black and silver, White and soft pink, Titanium and bright blue
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 800 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์