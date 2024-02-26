We make power portable.

We were optimistic. We believed we could create a laptop weighing less than 1kg without sacrificing performance, and that's why we named it 'LG gram'.

But it wasnâ€™t easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptop designâ€”literally from the ground up.â€Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we subtract more from here?â€ We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, we custom-built every component to reduce weight, and we even designed every screw from scratch. Even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.