Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower icon
WashTower
gram icon
Gram
InstaView icon
InstaView
OLED T icon
OLED T
A woman doing headstands on a yoga mat by the ocean, filming with her smartphone displayed on an LG gram.
The freedom to live your good life, anywhere.

The impossibly-thin & light, high-performance laptop thatâ€™s built to do anything and go anywhere.

Watch the film
A woman in a yellow jacket using an LG gram outdoors, looking relaxed and focused.

When choosing a new laptop, consumers have always been forced to make a tough choice between performance and portability. But LG knows inspiration can strike anywhere so that inspired us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that effortlessly goes anywhere life takes you.

Ultralight. Ultra powerful.
Weighing less than 1.19kg (2.63lbs),thickness less than 15mm(0.59inch), the LG gram Pro laptop is portable enough to go anywhere without sacrificing an ounce of performance.
We make power portable.

We were optimistic. We believed we could create a laptop weighing less than 1kg without sacrificing performance, and that's why we named it 'LG gram'.

But it wasnâ€™t easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptop designâ€”literally from the ground up.â€Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we subtract more from here?â€ We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, we custom-built every component to reduce weight, and we even designed every screw from scratch. Even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.

Measuring the thin edge of an LG gram with a caliper, highlighting its slim design. The weight of the LG gram is emphasized by a digital scale that shows 990 grams, emphasizing its lightness.

*The weight differs for each product model. (gram superslim 990g(2.18lbs) - gram Pro 1.37kg(3.02lbs)).
*The products sold may differ by country.

*Featured LG product in film: LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

In fact, the gram 17 is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's lightest 17-inch laptop.
Unlike other manufacturers, we refused to sacrifice performance while drastically reducing weight. Thatâ€™s why weâ€™re proud the LG gram still packs the high-performance punch you demand and the feather-light freedom you need so you can keep doing your own thing, wherever you are.

Because we donâ€™t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.

*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
We donâ€™t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.
Watch the film

Learn more on our stories.

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.

Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media.

Learn More
Step onto the football pitch with OLED power

A man skateboarding with a happy expression, demonstrating the power of optimism.

Optimism is a hard thing to choose.
But Once you do, youâ€™ll see why

Learn More