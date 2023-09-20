About Cookies on This Site

L70

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

L70

D325

L70

LG L70 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน
icon

Knock Code™

icon

Android 4.4 kitkat

icon

Lifelike Color Expression

icon

Smartly Powered Battery

ดีไซน์ บางเฉียบ

L70 ถูกออกแบบมาอย่างลงตัว พอดีกับมือของคุณ

เพิ่มความหรูหราด้วยกรอบโลหะ

ด้วยกรอบโลหะรอบตัวโทรศัพท์ ให้ให้คุณโดดเด่นเหนือใคร

Quick Window™

Quick Window™ ทำให้คุณสามารถเชื่อมต่อฟังก์ชั่นต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างง่ายได้ โดยที่ไม่ต้องเปิดฝาเคส ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฟังก์ชั่นนาฬิกา , การดูข้อความต่าง ๆ
* Quick Window case จะต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

KnockCode™

KnockCode™ เป็นฟังก์ชั่นที่พัฒนาจากฟังก์ชั่น KnockON โดยคุณสามารถตั้งรหัสส่วนตัวหน้า HomeSceen เพื่อความเป็นส่วนตัวมากขึ้น โดยรูปแบบในการตั้งรหัส สามารถทำได้ทุกตำแหน่งบนหน้าจอ และใช้งานได้ดีที่สุดแม้มือเดียว
*KnockCode™ สามารถกำหนดรหัสได้ตั้งแต่ 2 จุด สูงสุดถึง 8 จุดต่อ 1 รูปแบบ ส่วนฟังก์ชั่น KnockON ก็ยังมีคงมีให้เลือกใช้เช่นกัน

KnockCode™

Plug & POP

เพียงแค่เสียบหูฟัง หรือสาย USB แอปพลิเคชั่นที่เกี่ยวข้องก็จะปรากฏขึ้นทันที ทำให้คุณสามารถเลือกฟังเพลง หรือเข้าโฟลเดอร์ต่างๆ ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

Plug

Capture Plus™

Capture Plus™ ให้คุณสามารถแคปเจอร์ภาพ หรือข้อมูลจากหน้าเว๊ปเพจได้ทั้งหมดในครั้งเดียว ถึงแม้เว๊ปเพจนั้นจะไม่ได้แสดงเต็มจอก็ตาม

Clip Tray™

เมื่อคุณได้แคปเจอร์ภาพหรือข้อมูล ภาพหรือข้อมูลจะแสดงเป็น Clip Tray™ บริเวณด้านล่างของจอ เพื่อให้คุณเก็บภาพไว้อ้างอิง หรือเพื่อส่งข้อความ , แชร์ให้เพื่อน ๆ

Fast Snapshot

เมื่ออยู่ Sleep mode ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าโหมดกล้องถ่ายรูปได้อย่าง่ายดาย เพียงแค่กดปุ่มลดเสียงค้างไว้
*ฟังก์ชั่น Fast Snapshot ยังคงสามารถใช้งานได้ในขณะใส่เคส Quick Window

Multi-Point AF

เพิ่มคุณภาพในการโฟกัสและความชัดด้วยระบบออโต้โฟกัสถึง 9 จุด เหมาะเป็นพิเศษ สำหรับการถ่ายภาพหมู่และภาพที่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมาก ๆ

Multi-Point AF

Dual Sim

Dual Sim เป็นเครื่องมือที่จะทำให้ชีวิตของคุณมีความสมดุลทั้งเรื่องงานและเรื่องส่วนตัว คุณยังสามารถที่จะตั้งเสียงริงโทนให้แตกต่างกันระว่าง Sim 1 กับ Sim 2 อีกด้วย ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดทุกการสื่อสาร

1.2 GHz Dual Core Performance

เต็มที่กับพลัง Dual Core 1.2 GHz ให้คุณใช้งานลื่นไหล ไม่สะดุด

4.5" True IPS Display

L70 มาพร้อมกับดีไซน์บางเฉียบ และความเงางามของตัวเครื่อง อีกทั้งยังมาพร้อมหน้าจอ 4.5" IPS ที่แสดงสีสด สมจริง ให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานตลอดวันด้วยแบตเตอร์รี่ 2100 mAh
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

BASIC SPECIFICATION

CPU

1.2GHz Dual Core

GPU

Adreno 302

CHIPSET

Qualcomm Snapdragon 200

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

127.2 x 66.8 x 9.5mm

OS / UI

Android Kitkat

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP

Secondary

Yes, VGA

Flash

1ea

DATA SPEED

HSDPA+

21Mbps

DISPLAY

Type

WVGA

Size

480 x 800 pixels, 4.5 inches

KEY UX

User experience

Knock Code™, Guest Mode™, QMemo, Fast Snapshot Capture Plus™, Easy Home, Wireless FM Radio with Alarm

MEMORY

Internal

4GB

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

RAM

1GB LPDDR2

NO. OF SIM SLOT

Sim Slot

Dual

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 2100 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

