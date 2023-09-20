About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
L Bello Dual

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

L Bello Dual

D335

L Bello Dual

LG L Bello Dual
icon

1.3GHz Quad Core CPU

icon

5.0" True IPS Display

icon

8MP Camera

icon

Smartly Powered Battery

Rear Key

จากดีไซน์อันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของแอลจี L Bello Dual สะท้อนความสวยงามอย่างเป็นธรรมชาติ ด้วยปุ่มกด Rear Key ที่ตัดปุ่มกดด้านข้างออก
ให้ลุคที่เรียบหรูและง่ายต่อการใช้งานยิ่งขึ้น

Gesture Shot

เบื่อหน่ายกับการโพสต์ท่าที่ไม่ได้ดั่งใจเวลาถ่ายภาพเซลฟี่หรือไม่ ด้วย Gesture Shot คุณสามารถจับภาพที่เป็นตัวของตัวเองมากที่สุดได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพียงแบมือที่ด้านหน้ากล้องเพื่อเริ่มใช้งานฟีเจอร์ และกำมือเพื่อเริ่มนับถอยหลัง 3 วิ ให้เวลาคุณได้โพสต์ท่าได้ตามต้องการ

Touch & Shoot

ด้วยกล้องหลังความละเอียด 8MP คุณสามารถถ่ายรูปได้ง่ายๆ เพียงแค่แตะส่วนใดก็ได้ของหน้าจอ กล้องจะจับโฟกัสโดยอัตโนมัติและเริ่มการทำงานของชัตเตอร์ ทำให้ไม่พลาดจังหวะสุดเพอร์เฟ็คท์ของคุณ

Front Camera Light

กล้องหน้าก็ควรมีแฟลชเหมือนกันไม่ใช่หรือ และนี่คือเหตุผลที่แอลจีพัฒนา Front Camera Light ด้วยหน้าจอที่ทำหน้าที่คล้ายแฟลช คุณสามารถถ่ายภาพตัวเองได้อย่างชัดเจนแม้ในที่มืด

1.3GHz Quad Core CPU

หมดกังวลกับปัญหาเครื่องค้าง ด้วย 1.3GHz Quad Core processor ที่เร็วและแรง รองรับการใช้งานหลายๆ แอพได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน

หน้าจอ 5.0" True IPS Display

เพลิดเพลินกับการดูภาพและวีดิโอด้วยหน้าจอ True ISP Display ขนาด 5 นิ้ว ของ L Bello Dual

แบตเตอรี่ 2,540mAh

เปี่ยมด้วยพลังตลอดวันด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 2,540mAh ที่มีความจุมากที่สุดใน
สมาร์ทโฟนระดับเดียวกัน

Knock Code™

เคาะตรงที่ใดก็ได้บนหน้าจอเพื่อเปิดหน้าจอ เพิ่มความปลอดภัยให้คุณด้วยรูปแบบการเคาะที่สามารถออกแบบได้เองกว่า 86,000 แบบ

Smart Keyboard

พิมพ์ข้อความได้ง่ายขึ้นและเร็วขึ้นด้วย Smart Keyboard ที่ไม่เพียงแต่ปรับระดับความสูงและเลย์เอาท์เท่านั้น แต่ยังปรับเข้ากับสไตล์การพิมพ์ของคุณด้วย

Dual Sim

Dual Sim เป็นเครื่องมือที่จะทำให้ชีวิตของคุณมีความสมดุลทั้งเรื่องงานและเรื่องส่วนตัว คุณยังสามารถที่จะตั้งเสียงริงโทนให้แตกต่างกันระว่าง Sim 1 กับ Sim 2 อีกด้วย ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดทุกการสื่อสาร
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 b / g / n

A-GPS

Yes

USB

2.0 High Speed

BASIC SPECIFICATION

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.4.2 Kitkat

BATTERY, Min(mAh)

2,540mAh

CPU

1.3GHz Quad Core

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

138.1 X 70.6 X 10.7mm

Color

Titan Black, White, Gold

CAMERA

Primary

8 MP

Selfie

1 MP

MEMORY

RAM

1GB

ROM

8GB

DISPLAY

SIZE (inch)

5.0"

RESOLUTION

FWVGA

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา