Nexus 5
ความยอดเยี่ยมเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส
รูปทรงที่เรียบง่ายและโมเดิร์น
จับทุกความไม่ธรรมดาในทุกช่วงเวลา
พลังการใช้งานที่ยาวนานมากขึ้น
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Dimensions
-
2.72" x 5.43" x 0.34" (69.17 x 137.84 x 8.59 mm)
-
Weight
-
4.59 oz. (130g)
-
Size
-
5.0" (Actual 4.95") Full HD IPS Display
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 Display (445 ppi)
-
Etc.
-
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
-
Bluetooth
-
4.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
GPS
-
Yes
-
microUSB
-
Yes
-
SlimPort™ enabled
-
Yes
-
Ceramic Power and Volume Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dual Microphones
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
NFC (Android Beam™)
-
Audio Jack
-
3.5
-
CPU
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800, 2.26 GHz Quad-Core
-
GPU
-
Adreno 330, 450 MHz
-
Internal
-
16 GB Internal Storage (Actual Formatted Capacity Will Be Less)
-
RAM
-
2 GB
-
Main Camera
-
8 MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) Rear Facing
-
Front Camera
-
1.3 MP Front Facing
-
Battery
-
2,300 mAh
