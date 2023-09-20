About Cookies on This Site

Nexus 5

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Nexus 5

D821

Nexus 5

Android 4.4 kitkat

Qualcomm Snapdragon

8MP OIS Camera

FULL HD IPS

ความยอดเยี่ยมเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

หน้าจอ 5.0" (ขนาดจริง 4.95") Full HD IPS ช่วยให้คุณเห็นทุกรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจน สีสันที่เหมือนจริง ดั่งผ้าใบที่ให้คุณได้โชว์ชอตเจ๋งๆ มากยิ่งกว่าด้วยเทคโนโลยีล้ำหน้า In-Cell Touch Display ที่มีชั้นน้อยกว่าช่วยให้ภาพคมชัด มีแสงสะท้อนน้อยกว่า และไวต่อระบบสัมผัสถึง 2 เท่า

รูปทรงที่เรียบง่ายและโมเดิร์น

รูปทรงที่พอเหมาะด้วยวัสดุที่แข็งแกร่ง Nexus 5 ดีไซน์ที่ดูน้อยแต่มากด้วยความโดดเด่นที่มาจากด้านหน้าที่ดูหรูหรามันวาวและด้านหลังที่นุ่มนวลด้วยสัมผัสด้าน

ช็อตสมบูรณ์แบบที่คุณตามหา รับแสงได้มากกว่า สั่นน้อยกว่า

กล้อง OIS ความละเอียด 8 MP ของ Nexus 5 รวมเอาเทคโนโลยีล้ำหน้าไว้เพื่อการถ่ายภาพที่ชัดเจนเต็มไปด้วยสีสันและแสงสว่าง ขณะถือกล้อง
Optical Image Stabilizer ช่วยให้แต่ละช็อตนิ่งแม้มือจะสั่น เพื่อให้ภาพถ่ายและวิดีโอของคุณออกมาคมและชัดเจน

จับทุกความไม่ธรรมดาในทุกช่วงเวลา

เพราะชีวิตเต็มไปด้วยเรื่องที่น่าจดจำ นำช่วงที่ดีที่สุดกลับมาด้วย แอพพลิเคชั่น HDR ที่ช่วยรวมการถ่ายภาพในทุกสภาพแสงได้ในช็อตเดียวอย่างเพอร์เฟค ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสว่างชัดเจนกลางแจ้ง หรือภาพคมชัดในช่วงเวลากลางคืน หรือ Photo Sphere ที่ช่วยสร้างสรรค์ภาพในแบบเหมือนจริง 360 องศา เพื่อให้คุณถ่ายภาพได้เต็มๆและแชร์เรื่องได้ทั้งหมด

พลังการใช้งานที่ยาวนานมากขึ้น

ความรวดเร็วจาก 4G LTE และ Wifi ที่รวมพลังที่เหนือกว่าเข้ากับ Snapdragon™ 800 processor และ Android 4.4 KitKat นวัตกรรมล่าสุด ที่ช่วยให้คุณสนุกไปกับทุกเกม เข้าได้ทุกเว็บ พร้อมเปลี่ยนการใช้งานแอพพลิเคชั่นได้คล่องเพียงขยับนิ้ว ให้คุณทำได้ทุกอย่างตลอดวันด้วยแบตเตอรี่ที่มีพลังถึง 2,300 mAh

นำความทรงจำทีน่าประทับใจกลับมามีชีวิตอีกครั้ง

Google ช่วยทำให้รูปถ่ายของคุณดูเจ๋งกว่าที่เคยด้วย Auto Awesome การสร้างสรรค์ภาพในรูปแบบแอนนิเมชั่น พาโนราม่า โฟโตคอลลาจ และ อื่นๆอีกมากจากรูปที่คุณเคยถ่ายเก็บไว้

พิมพ์ได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

คุณสามารถพิมพ์ภาพโปรดของคุณได้ทันทีหลังจากที่ถ่ายเสร็จ รวมไปถึงเอกสาร อีเมล และอื่นๆ ด้วยพรินเตอร์ใดก็ได้ ไม่ว่าคุณจะอยู่ที่ใดในโลก
*.ใช้ได้กับพรินเตอร์ที่มีระบบ Google Cloud Print หรือ download app เพื่อ install ในพรินเตอร์ของคุณจากเดอะ เพลย์ สโตร์

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่จาก Google Unleashed ถามอะไรที่คุณอยากรู้

แค่พูดว่า “โอเค กูเกิ้ล” เพื่อเริ่มใช้การค้นหาข้อมูลด้วยเสียง ส่งข้อความ ค้นหาเส้นทาง หรือ เล่นเพลงโปรด แล้วเลื่อนหน้าจอเพื่อเข้าไปยัง Google Now ที่จัดข้อมูลล่าสุดไว้ให้ตรงความต้องการของคุณ

ค้นหาเส้นทาง

Google Map ดีไซน์ใหม่เพื่อให้การค้นหาเส้นทางในโลกนี้ง่ายกว่าที่เคย ตรวจเช็คและหลีกเลี่ยงเส้นทางที่มีการจราจรติดขัด ให้คุณท่องไปในดินแดนที่ไม่คุ้นเคย หรือ แนะนำสถานที่น่าไปในพื้นที่นั้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นร้านดังเพื่อการกิน ช็อป และอื่นๆอีกมาก

เพื่อการแชร์อย่างแท้จริง

Google Hangouts ช่วยการคุยออนไลน์ของคุณมีชีวิตชีวามากขึ้นด้วย รูปภาพ อีโมจิ และ กรุ๊ปแชทวีดีโอ แชร์ง่ายๆกับเพื่อนๆหรือครอบครัวใน Google หรือ โซเชียลมีเดียอื่นๆ
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

SIZE

Dimensions

2.72" x 5.43" x 0.34" (69.17 x 137.84 x 8.59 mm)

Weight

4.59 oz. (130g)

DISPLAY

Size

5.0" (Actual 4.95") Full HD IPS Display

Resolution

1920 x 1080 Display (445 ppi)

Etc.

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0

Wi-Fi

Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

Yes

microUSB

Yes

SlimPort™ enabled

Yes

Ceramic Power and Volume Buttons

Yes

Dual Microphones

Yes

NFC

NFC (Android Beam™)

AUDIO/VIDEO

Audio Jack

3.5

BASIC SPECIFICATION

CPU

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800, 2.26 GHz Quad-Core

GPU

Adreno 330, 450 MHz

MEMORY

Internal

16 GB Internal Storage (Actual Formatted Capacity Will Be Less)

RAM

2 GB

CAMERA

Main Camera

8 MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) Rear Facing

Front Camera

1.3 MP Front Facing

BATTERY

Battery

2,300 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

