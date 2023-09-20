About Cookies on This Site

G3

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

G3

D855

G3

LG D855 G3 Smart Phone
icon

Quad HD Display

icon

OIS+ Laser Auto Focus

icon

Knock Code™

icon

Qualcomm Snapdragon™

icon

Global Mobile Awards 2014

The Finest Visibility,Quad HD Display
Performance, Enhanced

The Finest Visibility,Quad HD Display

หน้าจอ Quad HD ของ G3 รองรับความละเอียดได้ถึง 538ppi
ซึ่งเป็นความละเอียดที่ใช้กันทั่วไปในการพิมพ์ภาพคุณภาพสูง
ให้ภาพสีสดใส คมชัดและละเอียดมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยความละเอียดถึง
2,560 x 1,440 พิกเซล นอกจากนั้น ด้วยหน้าจอที่กว้างถึง 5.5
นิ้ว และขอบหน้าจอแบบบางเฉียบ เปิดโอกาสให้คุณได้สัมผัส
ประสบการณ์ภาพคมชัดแบบ Quad HD ง่ายๆ ในมือคุณ
1-Watt Speaker with Boost Amp
Performance, Enhanced

1-Watt Speaker with Boost Amp

เล่นเสียงที่ต่ำมากและสูงมากได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้ลำโพงเพิ่ม
Lightweight Metallic Design
Essentials, Concentrated

Lightweight Metallic Design

ตัวเครื่องแบบเมทัลลิคให้ความรู้สึกคลาสสิค น้ำหนักเบา สามารถถือได้อย่างคล่องตัวและสะดวกสบาย ปุ่มกดด้านหลัง แบบ Rear Key และดีไซน์แบบ Floating Arc ทำให้ ตัวเครื่องบาง ใช้งานง่ายเมื่อถือในมือเดียว
Intuitive and Aesthetic Graphic User Interface
Essentials, Concentrated

Intuitive and Aesthetic Graphic User Interface

ลบองค์ประกอบภาพที่ไม่จำเป็นออกทำให้ไอคอนหน้าจอดูสวยงาม เรียบง่ายยิ่งขึ้นแต่ละฟังก์ชันใช้สีที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อให้คุณสามารถ มองหาสิ่งที่คุณต้องการได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
Software Diet
Essentials, Concentrated

Software Diet

ลดจำนวนแอพพลิเคชั่นที่ติดตั้งมากับเครื่องลง โดยรวม แอพพลิเคชั่นที่คล้ายกันเข้าด้วยกัน นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถ ลบแอพพลิเคชั่นอื่นๆ ได้เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ว่างในการใช้งาน ให้มากขึ้น
Smart Notice, Before You Ask
Usability, Simplified

Smart Notice, Before You Ask

Smart Notice เปรียบเสมือนผู้ช่วยส่วนตัว
ที่คอยแนะนำในเวลาสำคัญ โดยฟีเจอร์นี้จะให้
คำเสนอแนะโดยอิงจากสถานะของโทรศัพท์
พฤติกรรม และสถานที่ที่คุณอยู่
LG QuickCircle™ Case
Usability, Simplified

LG QuickCircle™
Case

หน้าจอรูปวงกลมของ Circle Window จะแสดง
6 แอพพลิเคชั่นที่คุณใช้บ่อยที่สุด เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการ
ใช้งาน นอกจากนี้แสงสว่างเรืองๆ จากหน้าจอยังเพิ่ม
ความหรูหราให้กับตัวเครื่องอีกด้วย

*หมายเหตุ : ที่ Quick Circle เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม
ที่ต้องซื้อเพิ่มเติม
Hassle-Free Wireless Charging
Usability, Simplified

Hassle-Free
Wireless Charging

ที่ชาร์จแบบไร้สายของ G3 ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ไม่ต้องกังวล กับการเสียบปลั๊กอีกต่อไป แบตเตอรี่ที่มีความจุ ถึง 3,000mAh แบบถอดได้ ยังช่วยเพิ่มระยะเวลา การใช้งานให้นานยิ่งขึ้นและผู้ใช้ยังสามารถเตรียม แบตสำรองไว้เผื่อเปลี่ยนอีกด้วย *หมายเหตุ : ที่ชาร์จแบบไร้สายเป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม ทีต้องซื้อเพิ่มเติม
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

BASIC SPECIFICATION

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

2G(GSM/EDGE), 3G (HSPA+42Mbps/HSPA+21Mbps), LTE (SVLTE, CSFB, CA,VoLTE RCS, MIMO)

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.4.2 Kitkat

CHIPSET

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ up to 2.5 GHz Quad-Core Processor

BATTERY, Min(mAh)

3,000mAh / Replaceable / Wireless Charging

CAMERA

Primary

13MP Optical Image Stabilization with Laser Auto Focus

Selfie

2.1MP

Flash

Dual Flash

AUDIO/VIDEO

Video Codec

MP4, AVI, DIVX, 3GP, WMV, ASF, MKV, WebM, TS, K3G, SKM, FLV, OGM

Recording

MP3

Audio Codec

MP3, M4A, WAV, AMR, WMA, MKA, FLAC, OGG, MID, XMF

MEMORY

Internal

2GB RAM/16GB eMMC or 3GB RAM/32GB eMMC

External

Micro SD (128GB Max)

DISPLAY

Type

Slate

SIZE (inch)

5.5"

RESOLUTION

Quad HD (2560 X 1440)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 4.0 LE (APT-x)

USB

USB 2.0

WI-FI

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

HDMI

• (HDMI SlimPort)

NFC

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

