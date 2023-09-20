About Cookies on This Site

G Flex

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

G Flex

D958

G Flex

LG G FLEX แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน
icon

POLED

icon
Snapdragon™ 800
icon

curved battery

หน้าจอโค้ง ขนาด 6.0 นิ้ว Plastic OLED  

ด้วยนวัตกรรมหน้าจอโค้งของ LG G Flex ที่รับกับรูปทรงของดวงตา ทำให้คุณได้ดื่มด่ำกับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพพาโนรามาในมุมที่ดีที่สุด และด้วย Real RGB HD ทำให้การแสดงผลของภาพความชัดเจนและสีสันสดใจเป็นธรรมชาติ เสมือนจริง

หน้าจอโค้ง ขนาด 6.0 นิ้ว Plastic OLED

หน้าจอ RGB POLED 

ให้ภาพคมชัดและสีสันสดใจเป็นธรรมชาติ เสมือนจริง

หน้าจอ RGB POLED

ความโค้งดีไซน์ที่ลงตัว

LG G Flex มีรูปทรงโค้งรับกับโครงหนน้าของคุณ และด้วยความโค้งของหน้าจอทำให้การรับเสียงมีคุณภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น เพราะความโค้งทำให้ช่องว่างระหว่างไมค์กับปากของคุณน้อยลง

ใช้งานง่ายด้วย Rear Key

LG G Flex มีปุ่ม Rear Key ซึ่งเป็นตำแหน่งเดียวกันกับตำแหน่งของนิ้วชี้ของคุณเวลาถือเครื่อง ทำให้ง่ายต่อการปรับเสียง และสะดวกในการใช้เป็นปุ่ม shotcut เข้าฟังก์ชั่นต่าง ๆ เช่น เข้าโหมดกล้องถ่ายรูป ใช้เป็นชัตเตอร์ในการถ่ายรูป เป็นต้น

ฝาหลังสามารถรักษารอยขีดข่วนได้ด้วยตัวเอง

ฝาหลังของ LG G Flex ยังสามารถที่จะรักษารอยขีดขวนได้ด้วยตัวเอง (Self-Healing) ให้โทรศัพท์ของคุณดูใหม่เสมอ

ครั้งแรกของโลกกับแบตเตอรี่โค้ง  

ครั้งแรกของโลกกับ LG ที่ได้คิดค้นแบตเตอรี่รูปทรงโค้งขึ้นมา เพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับโทรศัพท์หน้าจอโค้งและบางเฉียบของ LG G Flex โดยมีความจุสูงถึง 3,500 มิลลิแอมป์ ทำให้คุณสนุกกับทุกกิจกรรมของคุณตลอดวัน

กล้องคุณภาพสูง

LG G Flex มาพร้อมกล้องหลัง 13 ล้านเมกะพิกเซล ทำให้คุณบันทึกภาพได้อย่างคมชัด แม้ในเวลากลางคืน ให้คุณไม่พลาดทุกภาพความประทับใจของคุณ

Swing Lock Screen

Dual Window

ให้คุณสามารถใช้ฟงัก์ชั่นได้ 2 ฟังก์ชั่นพร้อมกัน คุณก็จะไม่พลาดทั้งเรื่องงาน และเรื่องส่วนตัว

QuickTheater

เข้าสู่โหมดความบันเทิงได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดายเพียงใช้นิ้วหัวแม่ เลื่อนหน้าจอจากหน้า Lock Screen

Answer Me

รับสายเรียกเข้าได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงยกโทรศัพท์ขึ้นมาแนบหูของคุณ

KnokOn

เปิด-ปิดหน้าจอได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพียงแค่เคาะเบา ๆ ที่หน้าจอ 2 ครั้ง

Slide Aside

ให้คุณสามารถเคลื่อนย้ายแอพพลิชั่นขณะกำลังใช้งานได้ถึง 3 แอพพลิเคชั่น พร้อม ๆ กัน เพียงใช้ 3 นิ้วที่หน้าจอกำลังเปิดอยู่ เก็บไปทางด้านซ้ายก็สามารถเปิดใข้งานแอพพลิเคชั่นอื่นได้ต่อไป แต่หากต้องการกลับมาใช้แอพพลิเคชั่นเดิม ก็แค่สไลด์หน้าจอไปทางด้านขวา
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

Dimension : L*W*D(mm)

160.5 x 816 x 7.9/8.7

Weight

177g

CPU

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 2.26 GHz Quad-Core Processor

DISPLAY

Type

Curved HD POLED Display

Size

6.0" 1280 x 720 pixels,245 ppi

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 a / b / g / n

USB

2.0

MEMORY

Internal RAM

2GB

Internal ROM

32GB eMMC

CAMERA

Main Camera

13MP AF BSI Camera

Front Camera

2.1 MP

BATTERY

Battery

curved battery 3,500mAh Li-Polymer null

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

