Optimus L1II

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Optimus L1II

E420

Optimus L1II

LG OPTIMUS L1II สมาร์ทโฟน

จัดการชีวิตได้ง่ายขึ้น ด้วย 2 ซิม

ด้วยสมาร์ทโฟน 2 ซิม เสมือนมีมือถือ 2 เครื่องในเครื่องเดียว ให้คุณจัดการชีวิตได้ง่ายขึ้น โดยสามารถตั้งค่าการใช้งานของคุณเองได้ เช่น กำหนดได้ว่าซิมไหนใช้โทรซิมไหนใช้เล่นเน็ต และสามารถสลับการใช้งานได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยปุ่มสลับซิม

จัดการชีวิตได้ง่ายขึ้น ด้วย 2 ซิม

ให้คุณเห็นโลกได้อย่างเต็มตา ดูได้มากกว่าในขนาดกะทัดรัด

หน้าจอกว้าง 3.0 นิ้ว ด้วยขนาดกระชับมือ มอบความสุขให้คุณไปพร้อมๆกับความสนุกบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์คและความบันเทิงหลายรูปแบบในมือคุณ

ฟังก์ชั่น QuickMemo ที่ล้ำสมัย

ให้คุณบันทึกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและจดโน้ตลงบนหน้าจอได้ทันที โดยคุณสามารถเขียนข้อความได้ในขณะที่โทรศัพท์หรือท่องเว็บ

สะดวกับฟังก์ชั่นถ่ายรูปด้วยเสียง Cheese Shutter

ถ่ายภาพด้วยเสียง ช่วยให้ภาพปราศจากการสั่นไหวซึ่งอาจเกิดขึ้นจากการกดชัตเตอร์ด้วยมือ โดยตั้งค่าการถ่ายภาพง่ายๆ ด้วยเสียง และเมื่อต้องการถ่ายภาพก็เพียงพูดคำว่า “ชีส” หรือคำอื่นๆ ที่คุณต้องการ

นำหน้าด้วยพลังที่เต็มเปี่ยม กับแบตเตอรี่ 1,540 mAh

แบตเตอรี่ที่มีพลังมากกว่าช่วยให้คุณเต็มที่กับวันที่ไม่หยุดนิ่งด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 1,540 mAh ช่วยยืดระยะเวลาการใช้งานได้มากกว่า
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Network

HSDPA 7.2 Mbps (900 / 2100)

Dimension : L*W*D(mm)

102.9x59.2x12.2

Operating System

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

DISPLAY

Size

3.0"

Resolution

QVGA (320X240)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

3.0

GPS

Yes

USB

2.0 High Speed

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

2MP

FM RADIO

Yes

MEMORY

RAM

512MB LPDDR1

ROM

4GB eMMC

ADVANCED FEATURES

QuickMemo

Yes

CHEESE SHUTTER

Yes

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

