แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.4 รองรับระบบ 3G 850MHZ จอความสว่างสดใส 550 nit
เชื่อมต่อไร้สายได้ทั้ง Wi-Fi, DLNA และ Bluetooth 3.0
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 850/2100
-
Dimensions
-
113.4 x 60.8 x 11.9 mm
-
Weight
-
123 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.5 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
150 MB storage, 512 MB RAM
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 12
-
3G
-
HSDPA, 3.6 Mbps; HSUPA, 384 Kbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v3.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0, HS
-
Primary
-
5 MP, 2592х1944 pixels, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes, VGA@24fps
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread)
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, via Java MIDP emulator
