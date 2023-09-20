About Cookies on This Site

แอนดรอยด์ 4.2 jelly bean plus Quad Core Snapdragon S4 ใช้งานไร้ขีดจำกัดกับ Google

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอนดรอยด์ 4.2 jelly bean plus Quad Core Snapdragon S4 ใช้งานไร้ขีดจำกัดกับ Google

E960-NEXUS4

แอนดรอยด์ 4.2 jelly bean plus Quad Core Snapdragon S4 ใช้งานไร้ขีดจำกัดกับ Google

ซีโร่แก๊ป-หน้าจอสัมผัสดีไซน์บางเฉียบ

หน้าจอที่บางขึ้นช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงได้มากกว่าเคย ไวต่อการรับคำสั่ง และรูปทรงที่บางช่วยให้ดีไซน์สวยเฉียบ ภาพบนหน้าจอคมชัดมากขึ้น

True-HD-IPS-Plus

ให้ภาพที่คมชัดทุกรายละเอียด สีเข้มสด ตัวหนังสือชัดเจน พร้อมแสดงสีโทนธรรมชาติได้อย่างสบายตาแม้อยู่ในแสงจ้า อีกทั้งยังประหยัดพลังงานให้คุณถึง 70% ขณะที่ต้องแสดงภาพพื้นขาวบนหน้าจอ

Photo-sphere

ค้นพบโลกที่เชื่อมต่อกันรอบด้านด้วยภาพถ่ายในแบบที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน จับภาพประทับใจของคุณได้ครบ 360 องศา Amazing Photo Sphere ฟังก์ชั่นที่ช่วยให้คุณถ่ายได้ทุกภาพที่อยู่รอบตัว

Quad-Core-Snapdragon-S4

เติมพลังที่คุณมองหากับ Quad-Core Snapdragon S4 จาก Qualcomm มาพร้อมพลังความเร็วที่มากกว่าถึง 30% ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานหลายฟังก์ชั่นพร้อมๆ กัน

Google-Map

ไม่ว่าจะขับรถ เดิน หรือ ใช้รถประจำทาง Google Map ช่วยคุณค้นหาเส้นทางได้ทุกที่ และยังช่วยค้นหาร้านอาหาร หรือร้านค้าในพื้นที่ที่คุณอยู่ได้อย่างง่ายดาย พร้อมรีวิวประกอบทุกสถานที่

Google-Now

ชีวิตง่ายขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลที่พร้อมปรากฏขึ้นบนหน้าจอตามไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพยากรณ์อากาศ ข่าวด่วน อัพเดทตลาดหุ้น สภาพการจราจร หรือ ไฟล์ทดีเลย์ โดยคุณสามารถตั้งค่าฟังก์ชั่นที่สนใจได้เอง
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Network

HSPA+ 42 850/900/1700/1900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

133.9 x 68.7 x 9.1 mm

Weight

139 g

DISPLAY

Type

LCD / True HD IPS+

Size

4.7" diagonal

Resolution

WXGA (1280X768) Pixel resolution (320ppi)

Etc.

Croning® Gorilla® Galss2

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

3.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 a / b / g / n

GPS

Yes

HDMI

Yes (Slimport)

NFC

Yes

USB

2.0 High Speed

AUDIO/VIDEO

Video Codec

MPEG4 / H.263 / H.264

Audio Codec

AAC / AAC+ / eAAC+ / AMR / MP3 / MIDI / WAV / WMA

2nd Microphone

Yes

Audio Jack

3.5

TOUCH

Type

Zerogap

Handwriting

Yes

BASIC SPECIFICATION

CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ S4 Pro CPU 1.5 GHz Krait

MEMORY

Internal RAM

2GB

Internal ROM

16GB

CAMERA

Main Camera

8MP

Flash/LED

LED 1EA

Front Camera

1.3MP HD

BATTERY

Capacity/Type

2100mAh/Li-Polymer (Embedded)

Stand-by Time

564.5 hours (DRX8)

Talk Time

11.9hours (Tx power 10dm)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Wireless Charging

Yes

Wireless Display

Yes

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

