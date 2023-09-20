About Cookies on This Site

CPU Quad Core 1.5 GHz True HD IPS Plus 4.7"

E975 Optimus G

CPU Quad Core 1.5 GHz True HD IPS Plus 4.7"

E975 Optimus G

CPU Quad Core 1.5 GHz True HD IPS Plus 4.7”

Q Slide เพียงแค่ Slide ก็สลับหน้าฟังก์ชั่นการใช้งานได้ง่ายๆ

ฟังก์ชั่น Q Slide จะช่วยให้คุณเปิดโปรแกรมทำงานหลายอย่างในเวลาเดียวกัน เพียงแค่ Slide ก็เลือกหน้าจอที่ต้องการใช้งานได้ทันที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นบราวน์เซอร์, เครื่องคิดเลข, บันทึกส่วนตัว (Memo), ปฏิทิน หรือวิดีโอ โดยคุณสามารถแชทกับเพื่อนไปพร้อมกับดูวิดีโอโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องย่อหน้าจอใดหน้าจอหนึ่ง หรือ ค้นหาข้อมูลในเว็บในขณะที่กำลังดูวิดีโอก็สามารถทำได้

ให้คุณเก็บภาพความประทับใจ ด้วยกล้องความละเอียด 13 ล้านพิกเซล เก็บทุกช่วงเวลาสนุกสนานด้วย “กล้องอัจฉริยะ” Smart Shutter

ฟังก์ชั่นที่ปรับความเร็วชัตเตอร์ให้จับภาพได้คมชัด ด้วยการจับการสั่นสะเทือนของกล้องและวัตถุที่กำลังเคลื่อนไหว (เช่น ถ่ายภาพรถที่กำลังวิ่งอยู่ได้คมชัดกว่าที่เคย)

นวัตกรรมที่ช่วยให้หน้าจอบางขึ้น ง่ายต่อการตอบสนอง Zero Gap Touch

เปิดประสบการณ์สัมผัสใหม่ด้วยหน้าจอที่ตอบสนองทุกการ Touch ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว และลื่นไหล ตอบโจทย์ชีวิตคุณได้อย่างลงตัว

Live Zooming ซูมวิดีโอดูได้ในขณะที่คุณดูหรือบันทึกวิดีโอ

ต่อไปนี้คุณจะไม่พลาดในทุกรายละเอียดของทุกคลิปวิดีโออีกต่อไป เพราะสามารถซูมเข้าไปดูได้ทันทีด้วย Live Zooming ที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถซูมเข้า ซูมออกในขณะที่วิดีโอกำลังเล่นโดยไม่ต้องขัดจังหวะ ช่วยให้ประสบการณ์ในการดูวิดีโอของคุณดียิ่งขึ้น ด้วยความสามารถในการซูมเข้าได้ถึง 5 เท่า ให้คุณสามารถซูมเข้าไปดูนักแสดงตัวจิ๋วอย่างใกล้ชิดจากวิดีโอที่ถ่ายจากงานแสดงที่โรงเรียน และยังช่วยให้คุณซูมดูลิสต์เพลง อีเมล ข้อความ และ แกลเลอรี่ภาพถ่าย ให้คุณขยายขนาดตัวหนังสือและหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการ

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean ช่วยให้ทุกอย่างง่ายกว่าที่เคย

ต่อไปนี้ Hardware ต่างๆ จะทำงานสอดประสานกันรวดเร็วและลงตัวยิ่งขึ้น ไม่เพียงแต่การทำงานที่ไหลลื่นแต่ชีวิตคุณก็จะกลายเป็นเรื่องง่ายยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยฟังก์ชั่น Google Now ระบบช่วยเหลืออันชาญฉลาดจาก Google ที่จะรู้ว่าคุณอยู่ที่ไหน และทางไหนที่จะทำให้คุณถึงที่หมายเร็วที่สุด รวมถึงคำนวณเวลาออกเดินทางให้คุณด้วยเพื่อให้ไปถึงที่หมายทันเวลา รวมถึงแจ้งข้อมูลจราจร ร้านอาหารแนะนำ บอกสายรถเมล์ หรือสายการบิน

ดีไซน์มีระดับ สไตล์ Crystal Reflection

แสงสะท้อนจากลายคริสตัลที่ใช้ตกแต่งด้านหลังของ LG Optimus G ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นลวดลายบนตัวเครื่องแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับมุมที่มองและแสงที่เข้ามา ลายที่ซ้อนทับกันเหมือนเกล็ดน้ำแข็งสะท้อนแสงอยู่ด้านล่างของโทรศัพท์ ทำให้เกิดภาพ 3 มิติ สะดุดตา มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว และโดดเด่นด้วยขอบ Sliver ไร้รอยเชื่อมต่อ ช่วยให้ดีไซน์ดูเรียบง่ายเป็นหนึ่งเดียว

ทนทานด้วย Gorilla Glass 2 ทั้งสองด้าน (หน้า-หลัง)

พบกับการออกแบบอย่างมีสไตล์ ที่มาพร้อมกับ Gorilla Glass 2 ป้องกันรอยขีดข่วน และกันกระแทกทั้งด้านหน้า และด้านหลังของตัวเครื่อง

หน้าจอ True HD IPS Plus 4.7” ให้ภาพสีสันสมจริง สบายตากว่า

สนุกกับการเล่นเกมส์ หรือดูซีรี่ส์ที่คุณชื่นชอบได้นานเท่าที่คุณต้องการ ด้วยจอ TRUE HD IPS PLUS ที่ให้สีสันเป็นธรรมชาติ สบายตา และยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานอีกด้วย

แรงสุดด้วย CPU Quad Core 1.5 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro)

ให้คุณใช้งานแอพพลิเคชั่นได้หลากหลายพร้อมกันอย่างลื่นไหล และรวดเร็วมากกว่า Quad Core ทั่วไปถึง 30% และรองรับหน้าจอที่มีความละเอียดสูง แสดงผลกราฟฟิกได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ในขณะที่ใช้พลังงานน้อยลง
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

Network

LG-E975 3G 900/2100 LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600

Dimension : L*W*D(mm)

131.9 x 68.9 x 8.45

CPU

Quad-Core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro

Form Factor

DOP

Operating System

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean / Optimus 3.0

DISPLAY

Type

TFT

Size

4.7”

Resolution

WXGA (1280 x 768) True HD IPS+

Etc.

Zero Gap

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0 LE

Wi-Fi

802.11 a / b / g / n

MHL

Yes

GPS

Yes

NFC

Yes

USB

2.0 High Speed

AUDIO/VIDEO

Video Codec

MPEG4 / H.263 / H.264

Audio Codec

MP3/AAC/AAC+/eAAC+/AMR NB/WAV/WMA

Audio Jack

3.5

2nd Microphone

Yes

TOUCH

Type

Capacitive

Handwriting

Yes

MEMORY

Internal RAM

2GB

Internal ROM

32GB eMMC

CAMERA

Main Camera

13MP AF

Flash/LED

Yes

Front Camera

1.3MP HD

BATTERY

Battery

2,100mAh / Li-Polymer

ADVANCED FEATURES

DLNA

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

