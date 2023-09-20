We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CPU Quad Core 1.5 GHz True HD IPS Plus 4.7”
Q Slide เพียงแค่ Slide ก็สลับหน้าฟังก์ชั่นการใช้งานได้ง่ายๆ
Live Zooming ซูมวิดีโอดูได้ในขณะที่คุณดูหรือบันทึกวิดีโอ
Android 4.1 Jelly Bean ช่วยให้ทุกอย่างง่ายกว่าที่เคย
ดีไซน์มีระดับ สไตล์ Crystal Reflection
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Network
-
LG-E975 3G 900/2100 LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600
-
Dimension : L*W*D(mm)
-
131.9 x 68.9 x 8.45
-
CPU
-
Quad-Core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro
-
Form Factor
-
DOP
-
Operating System
-
Android 4.1 Jelly Bean / Optimus 3.0
-
Type
-
TFT
-
Size
-
4.7”
-
Resolution
-
WXGA (1280 x 768) True HD IPS+
-
Etc.
-
Zero Gap
-
Bluetooth
-
4.0 LE
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 a / b / g / n
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
GPS
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2.0 High Speed
-
Video Codec
-
MPEG4 / H.263 / H.264
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3/AAC/AAC+/eAAC+/AMR NB/WAV/WMA
-
Audio Jack
-
3.5
-
2nd Microphone
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Capacitive
-
Handwriting
-
Yes
-
Internal RAM
-
2GB
-
Internal ROM
-
32GB eMMC
-
Main Camera
-
13MP AF
-
Flash/LED
-
Yes
-
Front Camera
-
1.3MP HD
-
Battery
-
2,100mAh / Li-Polymer
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
