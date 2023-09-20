About Cookies on This Site

GB110 โทรศัพท์มือถือที่มีมากไปด้วยฟังก์ชั่นที่ใช้งานง่าย

GB110 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

VGA Digital Camera   lost-mobile-tracker.jpg

คมชัดทุกช๊อต ด้วยกล้องระดับ VGA

Lost Mobile Tracker   lost-mobile-tracker.jpg

ระบบติดตามเครื่องหาย

Wireless FM Radio   lost-mobile-tracker.jpg

ฟังวิทยุโดยไม่ต้องเสียบสายหูฟัง
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800

SIZE

Dimensions

103 x 45 x 14.6 mm

Weight

65 g

DISPLAY

Type

CSTN, 65K colors

Size

128 x 128 pixels, 1.5 inches

MEMORY

Phonebook

500 entries, Photo call

Call records

10 dialed, 10 received, 10 missed calls

Internal

1 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 4GB

DATA

USB

Yes, v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

VGA, 640x480 pixels

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML

Radio

FM radio; built-in FM antenna

Colors

Black

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 950 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

