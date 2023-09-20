We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GD350 Toffee โทรศัพท์มือถือ ฝาพับ ลูกเล่น LED ตกแต่งตามสไตล์ตัวเอง หน้าจอขนาด 2 นิ้ว ราคาไม่แพงอย่างที่คิด
Sweet LED Style
Note Function
Design Keypad
2 Megapixel Camera
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
95.5 x 48 x 15.9 mm
-
Weight
-
94 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
-
176 x 220 pixels, 2.0 inches
-
Second external
-
monochrome TFT display, 5 x 35 pixels
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
512 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 2GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, v2.0
-
Primary
-
2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes, CIF@25fps
-
Messaging
-
SMS, MMS, Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording
-
Colors
-
Black
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 800 mAh
