GD350 Toffee โทรศัพท์มือถือ ฝาพับ ลูกเล่น LED ตกแต่งตามสไตล์ตัวเอง หน้าจอขนาด 2 นิ้ว ราคาไม่แพงอย่างที่คิด

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

GD350 Toffee โทรศัพท์มือถือ ฝาพับ ลูกเล่น LED ตกแต่งตามสไตล์ตัวเอง หน้าจอขนาด 2 นิ้ว ราคาไม่แพงอย่างที่คิด

GD350 Toffee

GD350 Toffee โทรศัพท์มือถือ ฝาพับ ลูกเล่น LED ตกแต่งตามสไตล์ตัวเอง หน้าจอขนาด 2 นิ้ว ราคาไม่แพงอย่างที่คิด

GD350 Toffee โทรศัพท์มือถือ

Sweet LED Style  

สีหวานสดใส ดีไซน์สวย พร้อมลูกเล่นไฟ LED สุดน่ารัก

Note Function  

ฟังก์ชั่นเตือนความจำคอยเตือนซ้ำทุกกิจกรรมที่คุณต้องการ

Design Keypad  

ปุ่มกดดีไซน์สวยหวาน ใช้งานง่าย กดได้ถนัดมือ

2 Megapixel Camera  

กล้องความละเอียด 2 ล้านพิกเซลพร้อมฟังก์ชั่นการถ่ายภาพที่จะทำให้คุณถ่ายภาพสวยได้ทุกสถานการณ์
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

95.5 x 48 x 15.9 mm

Weight

94 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

176 x 220 pixels, 2.0 inches

Second external

monochrome TFT display, 5 x 35 pixels

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 entries, Photocall

Call records

Yes

Internal

512 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 2GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes, CIF@25fps

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, MMS, Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording

Colors

Black

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 800 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

