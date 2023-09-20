About Cookies on This Site

GS155 โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับ MP3 กล้องระดับ VGA ปุ่มลัดไฟฉาย ฟังก์ชั่นเสมือนมีคนโทรเข้า (fake call)

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

GS155 โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับ MP3 กล้องระดับ VGA ปุ่มลัดไฟฉาย ฟังก์ชั่นเสมือนมีคนโทรเข้า (fake call)

GS155

GS155 โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับ MP3 กล้องระดับ VGA ปุ่มลัดไฟฉาย ฟังก์ชั่นเสมือนมีคนโทรเข้า (fake call)

GS155 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

ปุ่มโทรกันฝุ่น  

ปุ่มโทรเข้าออกเป็นแผงเดียว ทำให้สามารถป้องกันฝุ่นเข้าไป

ใช้งานง่ายด้วยจอกว้าง 1.5 นิ้ว  

เพลิดเพลินกับความคมชัดของจอภาพ TFT LCD ขนาด 1.5 นิ้ว เพื่อการถ่ายทอดทุกการสื่อสารอย่างชัดเจนสมบูรณ์แบบ

ปุ่มเปิด-ปิดไฟฉาย  

เปิด-ปิดแสงไฟฉาย อันสว่างไสวได้ทุกเมื่อที่ต้องการ

ฟังวิทยุได้โดยไม่ต้องใส่หูฟัง  

ด้วยปุ่มคีย์ลัดนี้ คุณสามารถรับฟังเพลงจากสถานีวิทยุ FM คลื่นโปรดได้ทันใจโดยไม่ต้องวุ่นวายเรียกหาคำสั่งจากเมนูอีกต่อไป
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800

SIZE

Dimensions

103.9 x 44.5 x 13.9 mm

Weight

66.8 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

128 x 128 pixels, 1.5 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

500 entries

Call records

50 dialed, 50 received, 50 missed calls

Internal

32 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 2GB

DATA

USB

Yes, microUSB v1.1

CAMERA

Primary

VGA, 640x480 pixels

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS

Radio

FM radio

Colors

Black, Silver, Red, Green, Wine Red

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 950 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

