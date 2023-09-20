About Cookies on This Site

GW300 โทรศัพท์มือถือ พิมพ์ง่าย แชทมันส์ ด้วย Qwerty คีย์บอร์ด กล้อง 2 ล้าน ดีไซน์บางล้ำสมัย

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

GW300

MP3 & FM RADIO

เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ

Full QWERTY Keypad  

คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ

Expandable Memory

รองรับการใช้การ์ดหน่วยความจำภายนอก

Multi-media Messaging (MMS)

ส่งภาพและเสียง

2 Megapixel Camera  

กล้องความละเอียด 2 ล้านพิกเซลพร้อมฟังก์ชั่นการถ่ายภาพที่จะทำให้คุณถ่ายภาพสวยได้ทุกสถานการณ์
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

115.5 x 61 x 12.8 mm

Weight

95 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

320 x 240 pixels, 2.4 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 contacts, Photocall

Call records

100 received, dialed and missed calls

Internal

15 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 16GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

FM radio

Colors

Black, Blue

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Polymer 900 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

