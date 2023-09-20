LG Android By LG

About Cookies on This Site

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

GW620 เอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนแป้นพิมพ์สไลด์

SEE THE LG GW620 KEY FEATURES

SEE THE LG GW620 KEY FEATURES

Android  

ระบบปฏิบัติการ Android OS

Cascading Windows for Multitasking

Multitasking สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างหลายๆ โปรแกรมมาใช้งานพร้อมกันได้

Full QWERTY Keypad  

คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ

Wi-Fi & 3G  

เชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ตรวดเร็วผ่าน Wi-Fi และเครือข่าย 3G

3.5mm Input Jack  

ช่องเสียบหูฟังขนาด 3.5 มม.ให้เราสนุกกับเสียงเพลงยิ่งขึ้น

3” Full Touch Screen  

หน้าจอสัมผัสขนาด 3 นิ้ว

7.2Mbps HSDPA

ระบบ 3G HSDPA 7.2 (UMTS 900/2100 MHz)
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

109 x 54.5 x 15.9 mm

Weight

139 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Yes, Photo call

Call records

Yes

Internal

150 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 10

3G

HSDPA 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP, 2560x1920 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, QVGA@30fps

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v1.5 (Cupcake)

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio

Colors

Black, Gray, Blue

GPS

Yes, A-GPS

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Polymer 1500 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

