LG Android By LG
SEE THE LG GW620 KEY FEATURES
Android
Cascading Windows for Multitasking
Full QWERTY Keypad
Wi-Fi & 3G
3.5mm Input Jack
3” Full Touch Screen
7.2Mbps HSDPA
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
109 x 54.5 x 15.9 mm
-
Weight
-
139 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Yes, Photo call
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
150 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
3G
-
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
5 MP, 2560x1920 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
-
Yes, QVGA@30fps
-
OS
-
Android OS, v1.5 (Cupcake)
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black, Gray, Blue
-
GPS
-
Yes, A-GPS
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Polymer 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
