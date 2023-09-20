About Cookies on This Site

GX500 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิมการ์ดแบบเต็มรูปแบบ กับดีไซน์หรูไม่เหมือนใคร

GX500 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิมการ์ดแบบเต็มรูปแบบ กับดีไซน์หรูไม่เหมือนใคร

GX500 Dual SIM

GX500 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิมการ์ดแบบเต็มรูปแบบ กับดีไซน์หรูไม่เหมือนใคร

GX500 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ

Dual Sim  

สลับซิมง่าย...แค่ปลายนิ้วสัมผัสด้วย Dual SIMs Touch UI

Fun UI  

สนุกกับการปรับเปลี่ยนหน้าจอได้ตามใจด้วย User Interface

Social Network  

สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter

1500 mAh Battery  

รองรับการใช้งานได้นานขึ้นด้วย 1500 mAh Battery
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2

SIZE

Dimensions

108.9 x 53.4 x 13 mm

Weight

118 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 contacts, Photocall

Call records

Yes

Internal

40 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 16GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus

Video

Yes

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording

Colors

Black

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Polymer 1500 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

