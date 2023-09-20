We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GX500 DUAL SIM โทรศัพท์มือถือ รองรับการใช้งาน 2 ซิมการ์ดแบบเต็มรูปแบบ กับดีไซน์หรูไม่เหมือนใคร
Dual Sim
Fun UI
Social Network
1500 mAh Battery
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , GSM 900/1800/1900 - SIM 2
-
Dimensions
-
108.9 x 53.4 x 13 mm
-
Weight
-
118 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 contacts, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
40 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 16GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS, FM recording
-
Colors
-
Black
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Polymer 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
