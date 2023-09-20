We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KC550 โทรศัพท์มือถือ มีสไตล์ หน้าจอเป็นกระจกกันรอย แบบ Tempered Glass กล้องระดับ 5 ล้านพิกเซล
5 Megapixel Camera and Auto Focus
Expandable Memory
Multi-media Messaging (MMS)
Motion Sensor Gaming
M-Toy (Games)
MP3 & FM RADIO
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
96.9 x 51.4 x 14.9 mm
-
Weight
-
110 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls
-
Internal
-
12 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 4GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 12
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Primary
-
5 MP, 2560 x 1920 pixels, Schneider-Kreuznach optics, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
-
Yes, D1 (720x480 pixels)
-
Messaging
-
SMS, EMS, MMS, Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black, Gray, Pink
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 900 mAh
