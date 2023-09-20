About Cookies on This Site

KC550 โทรศัพท์มือถือ มีสไตล์ หน้าจอเป็นกระจกกันรอย แบบ Tempered Glass กล้องระดับ 5 ล้านพิกเซล

KC550 โทรศัพท์มือถือ มีสไตล์ หน้าจอเป็นกระจกกันรอย แบบ Tempered Glass กล้องระดับ 5 ล้านพิกเซล

KC550

KC550 โทรศัพท์มือถือ มีสไตล์ หน้าจอเป็นกระจกกันรอย แบบ Tempered Glass กล้องระดับ 5 ล้านพิกเซล

KC550 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

5 Megapixel Camera and Auto Focus

กล้อง 5 ล้านพิกเซล ออโต้โฟกัส

Expandable Memory

รองรับการใช้การ์ดหน่วยความจำภายนอก

Multi-media Messaging (MMS)

ส่งภาพและเสียง

Motion Sensor Gaming

สั่นขณะเล่นเกม

M-Toy (Games)

ชุดเกมสัมผัส M-Toy

MP3 & FM RADIO

เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

96.9 x 51.4 x 14.9 mm

Weight

110 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 entries, Photocall

Call records

40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls

Internal

12 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 4GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP, 2560 x 1920 pixels, Schneider-Kreuznach optics, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, D1 (720x480 pixels)

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, EMS, MMS, Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML

Radio

FM radio

Colors

Black, Gray, Pink

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 900 mAh

