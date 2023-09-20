About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
KP500 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทัชโฟน จากแอลจี ในตระกูล Cookie ทัชสกรีนราคาสบายๆที่คุณเป็นเจ้าของได้ง่าย

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

KP500 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทัชโฟน จากแอลจี ในตระกูล Cookie ทัชสกรีนราคาสบายๆที่คุณเป็นเจ้าของได้ง่าย

KP500 Cookie

KP500 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทัชโฟน จากแอลจี ในตระกูล Cookie ทัชสกรีนราคาสบายๆที่คุณเป็นเจ้าของได้ง่าย

KP500 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

See The LG KP500 Key Features

See The LG KP500 Key Features

Document Viewer

รองรับ Document Viewer ( Microsoft office, PPT, PDF)

Handwriting & Stylus Pen  

รองรับ Handwriting ภาษาไทย

3 Megapixel Camera  

สนุกกับการถ่ายภาพด้วยกล้องความละเอียด 3 ล้านพิกเซล

Touch Connectivity

ระบบสัมผัส

Widget

โปรแกรม Widget จัดหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการ

MP3 & FM RADIO

เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ

Motion Sensor Gaming

สั่นขณะเล่นเกม
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

106.5 x 55.4 x 11.9 mm

Weight

89 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 entries, Photocall

Call records

40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls

Internal

48 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 16GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels

Video

Yes, QVGA@12fps

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, EMS, MMS, Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black, Vandyke brown, Anodizing silver, Elegant gold, Delicious white, Pink

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 900 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา