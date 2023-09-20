We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KP500 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทัชโฟน จากแอลจี ในตระกูล Cookie ทัชสกรีนราคาสบายๆที่คุณเป็นเจ้าของได้ง่าย
See The LG KP500 Key Features
See The LG KP500 Key Features
Document Viewer
Handwriting & Stylus Pen
รองรับ Handwriting ภาษาไทย
3 Megapixel Camera
Touch Connectivity
ระบบสัมผัส
Widget
MP3 & FM RADIO
เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ
Motion Sensor Gaming
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
106.5 x 55.4 x 11.9 mm
-
Weight
-
89 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls
-
Internal
-
48 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 16GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, v2.0
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes, QVGA@12fps
-
Messaging
-
SMS, EMS, MMS, Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black, Vandyke brown, Anodizing silver, Elegant gold, Delicious white, Pink
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 900 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
