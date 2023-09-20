About Cookies on This Site

P350 OPTIMUS ME แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.2 Froyo พร้อมหน้าจอคาปาซิสทีฟสัมผัสได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

P350 Optimus ME

รอบรู้เหนือใครกับ Smartphone ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด

เชื่อมต่อไร้ขีดจำกัด

ท่องเว็บเร็วทันใจ รองรับ wi-fi hotspot และ USB Tethering ให้คุณแชร์สัญญาณอินเทอร์เน็ตกับคอมพ์และมือถือได้มากถึง 5 เครื่อง

สนุกสุดมันส์ กับแอพพลิเคชั่นและมัลติมีเดียโดนใจ

หลากหลายโปรแกรม social network อย่าง Facebook หรือ Twitter จัดเต็มมัลติมีเดียครบครันทั้ง video camera, MP3 พร้อมกล้อง 3 ล้านพิกเซล

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

108 x 57.5 x 12.2 mm

Weight

130 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 2.8 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

150 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels

Video

Yes

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.2 Froyo

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black, Gray, Blue

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1250 mAh

