P350 OPTIMUS ME แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน มือถือระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.2 Froyo พร้อมหน้าจอคาปาซิสทีฟสัมผัสได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
รอบรู้เหนือใครกับ Smartphone ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด
เชื่อมต่อไร้ขีดจำกัด
สนุกสุดมันส์ กับแอพพลิเคชั่นและมัลติมีเดียโดนใจ
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
108 x 57.5 x 12.2 mm
-
Weight
-
130 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 2.8 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
150 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
3G
-
HSDPA
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.2 Froyo
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black, Gray, Blue
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1250 mAh
