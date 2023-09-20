We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P500 OPTIMUS ONE ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.2 Froyo หน้าจอสัมผัสขนาด 3.2 นิ้วแบบคาปาซิสทีฟ รองรับหน่วยความจำสูงสุด 32 กิกะไบต์
P500 Optimus One
Optimus One 3D VR
Fast web browsing and smooth application switching
OPTIMUS ONE is optimized with the latest version of Google's AndroidTMmobile technology platform (Android 2.2) for enhanced browser performance. It enables fast web page loading & refresh rates as well as smooth apps swicthing thanks to a high speed 600mHz processor.
Effortless searching using voice search
No need to type anymore, as OPTIMUS ONE will let you just say your key words while touching the mic button on the screen to search information, in a very fast and easy way, by Voice Search.
Google Search
Android Market
LG App Advisor service makes sense of the multitude of apps available. It interrogates the Android™ Market with its 70,000 plus apps and makes recommendations relevant to you.
Google Goggles
Google GogglesTM lets you use pictures taken with your mobile phone to search the web. It's ideal for things that aren't easy to describe in words. Google GogglesTM works better with certain types of queries. Try taking pictures of books & DVDs, landmarks, logos, contact info, artwork, businesses, products, barcodes, or text.
Google maps with turn-by-turn navigation
Through GPS Navigation system, you only say your destination and Google Maps Navigation will guide you. Also, you can choose your preferred views such as Traffic view, satellite view, Street view to get easier guidance.
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
113.5 x 59 x 13.3 mm
-
Weight
-
129 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
170 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
3G
-
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes, VGA@18fps
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.2 Froyo
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์