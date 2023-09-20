About Cookies on This Site

P500 OPTIMUS ONE ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.2 Froyo หน้าจอสัมผัสขนาด 3.2 นิ้วแบบคาปาซิสทีฟ รองรับหน่วยความจำสูงสุด 32 กิกะไบต์

P500 OPTIMUS ONE แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน

Optimus One 3D VR

Fast web browsing and smooth application switching

Fast web browsing and smooth application switching
OPTIMUS ONE is optimized with the latest version of Google's AndroidTMmobile technology platform (Android 2.2) for enhanced browser performance. It enables fast web page loading & refresh rates as well as smooth apps swicthing thanks to a high speed 600mHz processor.

Effortless searching using voice search

Effortless searching using voice searchTM
No need to type anymore, as OPTIMUS ONE will let you just say your key words while touching the mic button on the screen to search information, in a very fast and easy way, by Voice Search.

Google Search

Do you search? Enjoy the accurate and wide search results including images, news and movie clips that are provided by Google. How? Just type on the search widget at anytime you want.

Android Market

Google Goggles™
LG App Advisor service makes sense of the multitude of apps available. It interrogates the Android™ Market with its 70,000 plus apps and makes recommendations relevant to you.

Google Goggles

Google GogglesTM
Google GogglesTM lets you use pictures taken with your mobile phone to search the web. It's ideal for things that aren't easy to describe in words. Google GogglesTM works better with certain types of queries. Try taking pictures of books & DVDs, landmarks, logos, contact info, artwork, businesses, products, barcodes, or text.

Google maps with turn-by-turn navigation

Google Maps with Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Through GPS Navigation system, you only say your destination and Google Maps Navigation will guide you. Also, you can choose your preferred views such as Traffic view, satellite view, Street view to get easier guidance.


พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

113.5 x 59 x 13.3 mm

Weight

129 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

170 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

3G

HSDPA 7.2 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus

Video

Yes, VGA@18fps

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.2 Froyo

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

