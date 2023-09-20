We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จะเพลย์ แชท หรือแชร์ก็เร็วและง่าย
แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จะเพลย์ แชท หรือแชร์ก็เร็วและง่าย
สมาร์ทโฟนเต็มฟังก์ชั่น เร็วแรงสุดสปีด แชร์โซเชียลสุดเทรนด์
เร็วกว่า ด้วย CPU 800 MHz
ก้าวล้ำนำใครไปกับแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่นใหม่ 2.3
เต็มรูปแบบ Social Media กับ LG Social และ E-Buddy
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
Dimensions
-
113.5 x 59 x 12.1 mm
-
Weight
-
122 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Loudspeaker
-
Yes
-
3.5mm jack
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
150 MB storage; 512MB RAM
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 12
-
3G
-
HSDPA, 3.6Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v3.0
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels
-
Features
-
Geo-tagging
-
Video
-
Yes, VGA@24fps
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.3.3 (Gingerbread)
-
CPU
-
800 MHz processor, Qualcomm MSM7227T chipset
-
Radio
-
Yes
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์