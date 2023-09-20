About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จะเพลย์ แชท หรือแชร์ก็เร็วและง่าย

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จะเพลย์ แชท หรือแชร์ก็เร็วและง่าย

P690 Optimus NET

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จะเพลย์ แชท หรือแชร์ก็เร็วและง่าย

สมาร์ทโฟนเต็มฟังก์ชั่น เร็วแรงสุดสปีด แชร์โซเชียลสุดเทรนด์

เร็วกว่า ด้วย CPU 800 MHz

ด้วยความเร็วของหน่วยประมวลผลกลางที่เพิ่มขึ้น จะท่องเว็บ เปิดแอพ เล่นเกม แชท ก็ตอบสนองเร็วขึ้น จากความเร็วในการประมวลผลที่เพิ่มขึ้น ถึง 33% เมื่อเทียบกับสมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นใกล้เคียงกัน สมูทขึ้นเต็มที่กับการใช้งาน เปลี่ยนหน้าจอง่าย สมูท ไม่ติดขัด จัดเต็มทุกอารมณ์ความสนุก ด้วยอัตราการกะพริบบนหน้าจอต่อวินาที (Refresh rate) สูงขึ้นถึง 50 fps ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินได้เต็มที่

ก้าวล้ำนำใครไปกับแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่นใหม่ 2.3

ครบทุกประโยชน์ ตอบสนองเร็วและไหลลื่น กว่าทั้งการทัชสกรีนและพิมพ์ผ่านคีย์บอร์ด การบริหารจัดการการใช้งานแอพต่างๆ อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ การแชร์สัญญาณอินเทอร์เน็ตผ่าน Wi-Fi Hotspot หรือการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง Voice search-Voice action รวมทั้งสามารถรรองรับมัลติมีเดียได้หลายรูปแบบมากขึ้น

หน้าจอสัมผัสให้ภาพคมชัดทุกอณู

สนุกไปกับการชมภาพ มัลติมีเดีย และข้อความบนเว็บเพจที่คมและชัดเจนกว่า ด้วยหน้าจอ 3.2 นิ้ว HVGA (320x480) ที่มีความละเอียดสูงถึง 180 dpi

ดีไซน์บางเฉียบเพียง 11.7 mm

จับกระชับมือ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้การทำงานเพียงมือเดียวให้เป็นไปอย่างง่ายดาย

เต็มรูปแบบ Social Media กับ LG Social และ E-Buddy

สนุกกับ แอพพลิเคชั่นที่ LG พัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อให้คุณแชร์ข้อมูล อัพเดทข่าวสารได้ง่ายกว่าเคย LG Social ที่รวม Social Network สุดฮิตไว้ภายใต้ไอคอนเดียว แค่คลิกก็อัพเดท status และรูปผ่าน Facebook, Twitter, MySpace ได้พร้อมๆ กัน และยังมี E-buddy แอพที่ให้คุณแชทมันส์ๆกับเพื่อนๆ แค่ log-in เข้าแอพนี้ก็แชทได้ทั้ง MSN, Facebook, Gtalk, My Space, ICQ, Hyves, Yahoo Messenger หรือ AIM Messenger

แชร์ข้อมูลไร้สายสุดล้ำผ่าน DLNA

แชร์เพลงโปรด วิดีโอคลิป หรือ รูปถ่ายของคุณบนมอนิเตอร์จอใหญ่ได้ง่ายๆ เพียงเชื่อมต่อแบบไร้สายไปยังอุปกรณ์มัลติมีเดียที่รองรับระบบ DLNA ด้วย LG SmartShare แถมก่อนส่งยังสามารถเลือกดู Preview ไฟล์ที่จะส่งได้อีกด้วย ไม่ต้องเสียเวลามานั่งจำชื่อไฟล์ให้เสียเวลา

สนุกได้นานกว่าด้วยพลังแบตเตอรี่ถึง 1500 mAh

ที่มีความจุมากเกินพอสำหรับการใช้งานในทุกๆวัน ช่วยให้คุณคุยได้นานกว่า เพลิดเพลินกับการดูคลิป เล่นเกมส์ เข้าเว็บและเต็มที่กับทุกการใช้งานของคุณโดยไม่ต้องกังวลว่าแบตจะหมด
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900 / 2100

SIZE

Dimensions

113.5 x 59 x 12.1 mm

Weight

122 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.2 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

Loudspeaker

Yes

3.5mm jack

Yes

MEMORY

Internal

150 MB storage; 512MB RAM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

3G

HSDPA, 3.6Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v3.0

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels

Features

Geo-tagging

Video

Yes, VGA@24fps

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.3.3 (Gingerbread)

CPU

800 MHz processor, Qualcomm MSM7227T chipset

Radio

Yes

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา