We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
S310 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง หรูหรา สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ พร้อมกล้อง 3 ล้านพิกเซล
S310 โทรศัพท์มือถือ ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง หรูหรา สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ พร้อมกล้อง 3 ล้านพิกเซล
Social Network
สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter
3 Megapixel Camera
สนุกกับการถ่ายภาพด้วยกล้องความละเอียด 3 ล้านพิกเซล
MP3 Music Player
รองรับ MP3
Wireless FM Radio
ฟังวิทยุโดยไม่ต้องเสียบสายหูฟัง
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
114 x 48.4 x 10.5 mm
-
Weight
-
86 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
-
176 x 220 pixels, 2.2 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Yes
-
Internal
-
15 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 8GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes
-
Messaging
-
SMS, MMS, Email
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.1
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 900 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์