About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S365 โทรศัพท์มือถือ 2 ซิมแสตนบาย ดีไซน์เรียบหรู เงาวาว บางเฉียบเพียง 11.5 มม.

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

S365 โทรศัพท์มือถือ 2 ซิมแสตนบาย ดีไซน์เรียบหรู เงาวาว บางเฉียบเพียง 11.5 มม.

S365

S365 โทรศัพท์มือถือ 2 ซิมแสตนบาย ดีไซน์เรียบหรู เงาวาว บางเฉียบเพียง 11.5 มม.

S365 โทรศัพท์มือถือ

2 ซิมสแตนบาย เรียบหรู ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ

LG S365 รวมทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการไว้ในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยให้คุณจัดการเรื่องส่วนตัวและธุรกิจได้ง่ายๆด้วย 2 ซิมสแตนบาย ดีไซน์เรียบหรู เงาวาว บางเฉียบเพียง 11.5 มม. พร้อมเทคโนโลยีมัลติมีเดียสุดล้ำ ช่วยให้คุณเต็มที่กับการสื่อสารและเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตได้อย่างไร้ขีดจำกัด

จัดการทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ง่ายๆด้วย 2 ซิม

LG S365 มือถือที่มาพร้อมระบบ 2 ซิมสแตนบาย ช่วยให้คุณจัดการทุกเรื่องได้อย่างไร้ขีดจำกัด ทั้งเรื่องส่วนตัว และโลกธุรกิจ ทำให้คุณสนุกกับงาน เพื่อนๆ และครอบครัวได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

เชื่อมสังคมออนไลน์ง่าย มัลติมีเดียสุดล้ำ

นอกเหนือจากความสามารถอันน่าทึ่งของระบบ 2 ซิม LG S365 เครื่องนี้ยังมาพร้อมมัลติมีเดียเต็มรูปแบบ ที่ให้คุณสื่อสารในโลก Social Networking ผ่าน Facebook, Twitter และ MSN กับหน้าจอ LCD ขนาด 2.4 นิ้ว สัมผัสประสบการณ์อันน่าตื่นเต้นและเก็บทุกๆช่วงเวลาที่มีค่า ด้วยกล้องความละเอียดสูง 2 MP เพลิดเพลินและผ่อนคลายไปกับเสียงเพลง ด้วยช่องเสียบหูฟังขนาด 3.5 มม.
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 - SIM 1 , 2

SIZE

Dimensions

116 x 50.9 x 11.5 mm.

DISPLAY

Type

TFT

Size

240 x 320 pixels, 2.4 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Internal

8.8 MB

Card slot

microSD

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes

FEATURES

Radio

Yes Recording/Editing/Set Ringtone

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 900 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา