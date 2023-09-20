About Cookies on This Site

LG G Tablet 8.0 4G LTE แท็บเล็ตหน้าจอ IPS 8 นิ้ว

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG G Tablet 8.0 4G LTE แท็บเล็ตหน้าจอ IPS 8 นิ้ว

V490

icon

4G LTE

icon

QPair2.0™

icon

Knock Code™

icon

IPS Display

icon

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Processors

QPair2.0

LG G Tablet 8.0 4G LTE เชื่อมต่อกับสมาร์ทโฟนแอนดรอยด์ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย เชื่อมต่อได้ง่ายๆ เพียงคลิกเดียวเท่านั้น คุณจึงไม่พลาดช่วงเวลาสำคัญ

QPair2.0

Knock Code™

เข้าหน้าหลักได้ง่ายๆ เพียงขั้นตอนเดียว ด้วยการเคาะเบาๆ ที่หน้าจอโดยสามารถสร้างรูปแบบการเคาะได้ถึง 86,000 แบบด้วยกัน จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าข้อมูลในโทรศัพท์ของคุณปลอดภัยอย่างแน่นอน

Dual Window

เปิดแอพ 2 แอพได้พร้อมกัน และยังสามารถลากเนื้อหาหรือรูปภาพมาใส่อีกจอได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์ชีวิตมัลติฟังก์ชั่นของคุณ

Gesture Shot สำหรับถ่ายรูป Selfie

ถ่ายรูป Selfie ได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่แบมือและกำมือ กล้องจะนับถอย 3 วิ หลังให้คุณได้มีเวลาจัดท่าโพสต์ก่อนลั่นชัตเตอร์

Touch & Shoot

จับช่วงเวลาสำคัญด้วยการแตะหน้าจอเพียงครั้งเดียวกล้องก็จะโฟกัสและสั่งการให้ชัตเตอร์ทำงาน

Smart Keyboard

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การพิมพ์ที่ลื่นไหลด้วยฟีเจอร์ที่ปรับเข้ากับสไตล์การพิมพ์และขนาดนิ้วของคุณ พบกับฟีเจอร์ Typewriter ที่ช่วยลดการพิมพ์ผิดด้วยระบบแก้ไขคำผิดอัตโนมัติ

8.0" IPS Display

สัมผัสรายละเอียดที่สมจริงและสีสันที่สดใสเหมือนโลกที่อยู่รอบตัวคุณ

1.2GHz Quad-core Processor

เพิ่มความสามารถในการทำงานอย่างรวดเร็วด้วย Qualcomm Snapdragon ทรงประสิทธิภาพ

ถือได้ในมือเดียว

มุมเครื่องที่โค้งเข้ามือและเรียบเนียน ให้ถือในมือเดียวได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

เครือข่าย 4G LTE

พบกับประสบการณ์การเชื่อมต่อแบบ 4G LTE อันทรงพลัง ให้คุณดาวน์โหลด หรือสตรีมดูคลิปวีดิโอและมัลติมีเดียต่างๆ ได้ลื่นไหลไม่สะดุด
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size

8.0"

Size (mm)

210.8 x 124.2 x 9.95

Weight (g)

335

CPU

1.2GHz Quad-core

RAM

1 GB

ROM

16GB eMMC

Resolution

1280 x 800

Battery

4,200mAh

SD Card

Micro SD (up to 64GB)

Rear Camera

5MP AF

Front Camera

1.3 MP

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

802.11 a/b/g/n 4.0

OS Version

Kitkat

