About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tablet เครื่องแรกที่สามารถ บันทึกวีดีโอ 3 มิติ พร้อมแชร์ขึ้น Youtube 3D ขนาดหน้าจอ 8.9 นิ้ว

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Tablet เครื่องแรกที่สามารถ บันทึกวีดีโอ 3 มิติ พร้อมแชร์ขึ้น Youtube 3D ขนาดหน้าจอ 8.9 นิ้ว

V900 Optimus Pad

Tablet เครื่องแรกที่สามารถ บันทึกวีดีโอ 3 มิติ พร้อมแชร์ขึ้น Youtube 3D ขนาดหน้าจอ 8.9 นิ้ว

1

honeycomb

1

Nvidia-Tegra-2

1

8.9

1

3d-recording

1

HD 1080p

1

mini-HDMI

1

flash

World 1st Honeycomb 3D Tablet

.

Android™ 3.0 Platform (Honeycomb)

เต็มประสิทธิภาพด้วย ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่นใหม่ Honeycomb (ver 3.0)

1GHz Dual Core Mobile Processor

NVIDIA Tegra 2 โปรเซสเซอร์แบบ Dual-Core สำหรับ Optimus Pad ทำให้คุณประทับใจกับประสิทธิภาพและความเร็ว ประมวลผลได้เร็วขึ้น 2 เท่า

Optimized for mobility : 8.9" One Hand Grip

หน้าจอ 8.9" ขนาดพกพา Optimus มีขนาดเล็กพอที่จะถือได้อย่างง่ายดายในมือข้างเดียวและเพียงพอที่จะสร้างความประทับใจกับไฟล์วิดีโอระดับ HD

3D content generator : 3D Recoding & Uploading to YouTube 3D

Optimus Pad แท็บเล็ตที่มีการจับภาพวิดีโอใน 3D กล้อง 3D สามารถบันทึกวิดีโอได้อย่างสมจริง และสามารถแบ่งปันวิดีโอขึ้นบน YouTube 3D หรือจะแสดงผล 3 มิติต่างๆผ่านทางสาย HDMI ด้วยวิดีโอ Full HD พร้อมความละเอียดพิกเซล 1080

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

243 x 149.4 x 12.8 mm

Weight

630 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size

768 x 1280 pixels, 8.9 inches

Second external

Yes, 2 MP

SOUND

Speakerphone

Yes, with stereo speakers

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Internal

32 GB storage

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA, 10.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 2 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

Dual 5 MP, 2560х1920 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, 1080p@24fps (2D), 720p@30fps (3D)

Secondary

Yes, 2 MP

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v3.0 (Honeycomb)

Messaging

Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, via Java MIDP emulator

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 6400 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา