Tablet เครื่องแรกที่สามารถ บันทึกวีดีโอ 3 มิติ พร้อมแชร์ขึ้น Youtube 3D ขนาดหน้าจอ 8.9 นิ้ว
World 1st Honeycomb 3D Tablet
Android™ 3.0 Platform (Honeycomb)
Optimized for mobility : 8.9" One Hand Grip
3D content generator : 3D Recoding & Uploading to YouTube 3D
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
243 x 149.4 x 12.8 mm
-
Weight
-
630 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
-
Size
-
768 x 1280 pixels, 8.9 inches
-
Second external
-
Yes, 2 MP
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes, with stereo speakers
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Internal
-
32 GB storage
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
3G
-
HSDPA, 10.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 2 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
Dual 5 MP, 2560х1920 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
-
Yes, 1080p@24fps (2D), 720p@30fps (3D)
-
Secondary
-
Yes, 2 MP
-
OS
-
Android OS, v3.0 (Honeycomb)
-
Messaging
-
Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, via Java MIDP emulator
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 6400 mAh
