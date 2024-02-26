About Cookies on This Site

จอมอนิเตอร์ 20" HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync(TM) and Reader Mode

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

จอมอนิเตอร์ 20" HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync(TM) and Reader Mode

20MK400H-B

20MK400H-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ 20" HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync(TM) and Reader Mode

มุมมองด้านหน้า
Reader Mode

ปกป้องดวงตาด้วยโหมดผู้อ่าน

การลดแสงสีฟ้าเพื่อช่วยลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา โหมดผู้อ่านให้สภาวะที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับการอ่าน ด้วยการควบคุมจอยสติ๊กที่ง่ายดาย คุณสามารถอ่านหน้าจอมอนิเตอร์ของคุณได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

Flicker Safe

ถนอมสายตา

การลดระดับการกะพริบจนเกือบเป็นศูนย์ Flicker Safe ช่วยปกป้องดวงตาของคุณจากการกะพริบที่เหนื่อยล้า

Dynamic Action Sync

ตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

โหมด Dynamic Action Sync ช่วยให้คุณตอบสนองต่อคู่ต่อสู้ของคุณได้ทันที และโจมตีพวกเขาโดยไม่เกิดความล่าช้าในการแสดงผล มันประสานประสาทสัมผัสของคุณกับฉากแบบเรียลไทม์ในเกมที่รวดเร็วโดยลดความล่าช้าของอินพุตให้เหลือน้อยที่สุด

Black Stabilizer

ชิงโจมตีก่อนท่ามกลางความมืดมิด

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นได้ชัดเจน แม้ในเกมที่คุณใช้เวลาส่วนใหญ่อยู่ในความมืด มันประสานและทำให้บริเวณที่มืดที่สุดสว่างขึ้น เพื่อให้คุณสามารถค้นหาศัตรูที่ซ่อนอยู่ในเงามืดและยิงก่อน

อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายดายมากขึ้น3
OnScreen Control

ส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายขึ้น

การควบคุม OnScreen นั้นเรียบง่ายและใช้งานง่าย คุณสามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผลของคุณได้ด้วยการคลิกง่ายๆ เพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control ล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.com

*ภาพที่แสดงเป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

*การควบคุมบนหน้าจอที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปเนื่องจากการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์

Wall Mount

สะดวกและติดตั้งได้หลากหลาย

ติดตั้งจอภาพให้เหมาะกับงานหรือความบันเทิงของคุณ

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

0

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

WW : 1ms (GtG at Faster) KR,JP : 2ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

0

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

0

Color Bit

0

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

450:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

600:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

TN

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

WW : 1ms (GtG at Faster) KR,JP : 2ms (GtG at Faster)

Surface Treatment

0

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y18

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

29.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19.7W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

Pixel Pitch

0.2480 x 0.2480 mm

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

มุมมองด้านหน้า

20MK400H-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ 20" HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync(TM) and Reader Mode