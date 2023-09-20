About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

22MR410-B

21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

จอมอนิเตอร์ Full HD ขนาด 21.45 นิ้ว

สีสดใสและแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น

จอมอนิเตอร์ LG เน้นประสิทธิภาพของจอคริสตัลเหลว หน้าจอขนาด 21.45 นิ้วพร้อม Full HD (1920x1080) ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยสีที่ชัดเจน

หน้าจอขนาด 21.45 นิ้วพร้อม Full HD (1920x1080) ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยสีที่ชัดเจน

100Hz ที่รวดเร็วทำให้การโหลดเฟรมในโปรแกรมต่างๆ ราบรื่น

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

ภาพที่ลื่นไหล
ขั้นตอนการทำงานที่ราบรื่น

100Hz ที่รวดเร็วทำให้การโหลดเฟรมในโปรแกรมต่างๆ ราบรื่น นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่สมจริงโดยลดการกระตุกของหน้าจอและภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหว

*รองรับอัตราการรีเฟรชสูงสุด 75Hz เมื่อเชื่อมต่อผ่าน D-sub

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

การป้องกันดวงตาที่เพิ่มขึ้น

โหมดการอ่าน

โหมดการอ่านจะปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่าง รองรับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอ่านบนจอภาพ

มอบภาพที่มั่นคง ไม่สั่นไหว

Flicker-safe ช่วยลดการกะพริบที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ และช่วยให้สภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่สะดวกสบายเป็นเวลานาน

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะข้างต้นอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริงที่ผู้ใช้ใช้งาน

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่นไร้การฉีกขาด

AMD FreeSync™

การเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลและรวดเร็ว

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและชัดเจนในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและดำเนินไปอย่างรวดเร็ว แทบจะขจัดปัญหาภาพขาดและการกระตุก มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ดื่มด่ำ

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'ปิด' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™

  • ปิด

  • เปิด

ชิงโจมตีก่อนท่ามกลางความมืดมิด

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตรวจจับพลซุ่มยิงที่ซุ่มซ่อนอยู่ในมุมมืดและควบคุมทิศทางการระเบิดของแฟลชได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพและสภาพแวดล้อมที่ผู้ใช้ใช้

การควบคุมบนหน้าจอนำเสนอส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายขึ้น

การควบคุมบนหน้าจอ

อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายดายมากขึ้น

ควบคุมการตั้งค่าการแสดงผลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้งโดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ควบคุม OnScreen คุณยังสามารถแบ่งพื้นที่การแสดงผลทั้งหมดได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยการแยกหน้าจอ

อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายดายมากขึ้น ดาวน์โหลด

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control ล่าสุด ให้คลิกปุ่มดาวน์โหลด

*คุณลักษณะอาจทำงานไม่ถูกต้องขึ้นอยู่กับพีซีที่ผู้ใช้ใช้งาน

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

ตอบโจทย์การทำงานและสะดวกสบาย

จอมอนิเตอร์นี้มีขอบจอบางเฉียบสามด้าน ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่เหมาะสมผ่านการปรับก้ม-เงยที่แสนสะดวก

จอมอนิเตอร์นี้มีขอบจอบางเฉียบสามด้าน และจอภาพสามารถปรับก้ม-เงยได้

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

21.45

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y23

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

20W

Type

Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

220

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2493 x 0.241

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

54.5

Size [Inch]

21.45

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

567 x 372 x 128

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

491.9 x 284.3 x 50.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

491.9 x 378.1 x 200

Weight in Shipping [kg]

3.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.05

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.46

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Super Resolution+

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

ซื้อโดยตรง

22MR410-B

21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™