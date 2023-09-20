About Cookies on This Site

จอ Full HD IPS แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ขนาด 24 นิ้ว

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

จอ Full HD IPS แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ขนาด 24 นิ้ว

24MK600M-B

24MK600M-B

จอ Full HD IPS แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ขนาด 24 นิ้ว

จอแสดงผล Full HD IPS

ความละเอียดสูง พร้อมด้วย True Color

เทคโนโลยี IPS เน้นประสิทธิภาพของจอ LCD ลดเวลาในการตอบสนอง ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลสี และผู้ใช้สามารถดูหน้าจอได้จากทุกมุม
ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน

ประสบการณ์ภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ

จอแสดงผลนี้มีขอบจอที่เพรียวบางทั้งสามด้าน มอบประสบการณ์ด้านภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ และคุณจะจดจ่ออยู่กับภาพที่สมจริงอย่างน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ
Radeon FreeSync™

ภาพชัดเจนและราบรื่นกว่า

ด้วย Radeon FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมจะได้สัมผัสการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่น ไร้รอยต่อ ภายในเกมความละเอียดสูงที่เคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็ว Radeon FreeSync™ แก้ปัญหาภาพขาดหรือภาพกระตุกได้อย่างแท้จริง
Dynamic Action Sync

ตอบสนองต่อการกระทำได้รวดเร็วกว่า

ลดการหน่วงเวลาด้วย Dynamic Action Sync คุณจึงสามารถบันทึกทุกช่วงเวลาในแบบเรียลไทม์
Black Stabilizer

ศัตรูไม่อาจหลบซ่อนได้อีกต่อไป

คุณสามารถหลบหลีกมือปืนที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่ในที่มืดสนิท และหลบหนีออกไปได้อย่างรวดเร็วเมื่อแสงไฟสว่างขึ้น
จุดตัด

เล็งเป้าได้ดีกว่า

จุดเล็งเป้าอยู่ที่กึ่งกลาง เพิ่มความแม่นยำในการยิง
Reader Mode

ถนอมสายตาด้วย Reader Mode

Reader Mode ลดแสงสีฟ้าเพื่อลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา มอบความสบายตาในการอ่านข้อความ ด้วยการควบคุมจอยสติ๊กที่ง่ายดาย คุณจึงสามารถอ่านหน้าจอได้อย่างสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น
Flicker Safe

มอบภาพที่มั่นคง ไม่สั่นไหว

Flicker-Safe ลดระดับการกะพริบของหน้าจอจนเกือบเท่ากับศูนย์ จึงช่วยป้องกันอาการดวงตาเมื่อยล้า
OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายดายมากขึ้น

OnScreen Control เรียบง่ายและใช้งานสะดวก คุณสามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผล ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

* หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control รุ่นล่าสุด ให้ไปที่ LG.com ภาพที่แสดงใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

ติดตั้งบนผนัง

สะดวกและยืดหยุ่น

จอภาพนี้มอบอิสระในการแขวนไว้บนผนัง ไม่จำเป็นต้องตั้งวางบนโต๊ะ ขยายทางเลือกในการรับชม และประหยัดพื้นที่บนโต๊ะ ด้วยจอภาพ LG ที่สามารถติดตั้งบนผนัง
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

Depend on Country

HDMI

Depend on Country

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

20.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

17.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

14.1W

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

60.4

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

611 x 391 x 139

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

539.1 x 321.5 x 66.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

539.1 x 415.3 x 182.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

4.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.1

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

