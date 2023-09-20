About Cookies on This Site

24" IPS Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

24" IPS Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

24MR400-B

24" IPS Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

จอมอนิเตอร์ IPS Full HD ขนาด 24 นิ้ว

สีสดใสและแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น

จอภาพ LG พร้อมเทคโนโลยี IPS เน้นประสิทธิภาพของจอแสดงผลคริสตัลเหลว สามารถให้สีที่แม่นยำ และช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ดูหน้าจอในมุมกว้างได้

จอมอนิเตอร์ IPS Full HD ขนาด 24 นิ้ว

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง
100Hz ที่รวดเร็วทำให้การโหลดเฟรมในโปรแกรมต่างๆ ราบรื่น

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

ภาพที่ลื่นไหล
ขั้นตอนการทำงานที่ราบรื่น

100Hz ที่รวดเร็วทำให้การโหลดเฟรมในโปรแกรมต่างๆ ราบรื่น นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่สมจริงโดยลดการกระตุกของหน้าจอและภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหว

*รองรับอัตราการรีเฟรชสูงสุด 75Hz เมื่อเชื่อมต่อผ่าน D-sub

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

การป้องกันดวงตาที่เพิ่มขึ้น

โหมดการอ่าน

โหมดการอ่านจะปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่าง รองรับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอ่านบนจอภาพ

Flicker-safe

Flicker-safe ช่วยลดการกระพริบที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ และช่วยให้สภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่สะดวกสบายเป็นเวลานาน

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะข้างต้นอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริงที่ผู้ใช้ ใช้งาน

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่น

AMD FreeSync™

การเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลและรวดเร็ว

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและชัดเจนในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและดำเนินไปอย่างรวดเร็ว ขจัดปัญหาภาพขาดและการกระตุกได้เกือบหมด มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ดื่มด่ำ

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'ปิด' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™

  • ปิด

  • เปิด

Black Stabilizer

ชิงโจมตีก่อนท่ามกลางความมืดมิด

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตรวจจับพลซุ่มยิงที่ซุ่มซ่อนอยู่ในมุมมืดและควบคุมทิศทางการระเบิดของแฟลชได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะและสภาพแวดล้อมที่ผู้ใช้ใช้

การควบคุม OnScreen นำเสนอส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายขึ้น.

การควบคุมบนหน้าจอ

การควบคุมที่คล่องตัว

ควบคุมการตั้งค่าการแสดงผลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้งโดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ควบคุม OnScreen คุณยังสามารถแบ่งพื้นที่การแสดงผลทั้งหมดได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยการแยกหน้าจอ

การควบคุมที่คล่องตัว ดาวน์โหลด

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดการควบคุม OnScreen ล่าสุด ให้คลิกปุ่มดาวน์โหลด

*คุณลักษณะอาจทำงานไม่ถูกต้องขึ้นอยู่กับพีซีที่ผู้ใช้ ใช้งาน

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานและสะดวกสบาย

จอแสดงผลนี้มีขอบจอบางสามด้าน ช่วยให้คุณสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่เหมาะสมผ่านการปรับก้ม-เงยที่สะดวก

จอแสดงผลนี้มีขอบจอบางสามด้าน และจอภาพสามารถปรับก้ม-เงยได้

*มุมก้ม-เงย: -5~20°

ดูพอร์ตทั้งหมด

ไอคอน HDMI1.4

HDMI1.4

ไอคอน D-sub

D-sub

ไอคอน H/P Out

H/P ออก

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณลักษณะ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

613 x 400 x 128

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.0 x 320.6 x 50.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.0 x 414.0 x 200.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

4.08

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.34

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.75

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

60.4

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y23

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

17W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

24MR400-B

24" IPS Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™