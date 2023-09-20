About Cookies on This Site

จอมอนิเตอร์ 23.8" IPS QHD FreeSync™

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

24QP550-B

24QP550-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ 23.8" IPS QHD FreeSync™

มุมมองด้านหน้า

23.8" QHD IPS Display

สีสมจริงทุกมุมมอง

จอภาพ LG QHD (2560x1440) พร้อมเทคโนโลยี IPS ให้สีที่แท้จริงที่คมชัดและสม่ำเสมอ เวลาตอบสนองลดลง การแสดงสีได้รับการปรับปรุง และผู้ใช้สามารถดูหน้าจอในมุมกว้างได้

จอแสดงผล QHD IPS ขนาด 23.8 นิ้ว : True Color ที่มุมกว้าง

HDR รองรับระดับสีและความสว่างเฉพาะ เมื่อเทียบกับ SDR ที่มีสีที่น่าทึ่งของเนื้อหา
HDR10

คอนทราสต์แบบละเอียด

ปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยี HDR ถูกนำไปใช้กับเนื้อหาต่างๆ จอภาพนี้เข้ากันได้กับช่วงไดนามิกสูง HDR10 มาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรม โดยอิงตามขอบเขตสี sRGB 99% ซึ่งรองรับระดับสีและความสว่างเฉพาะที่ช่วยให้ผู้ชมเพลิดเพลินกับสีสันอันน่าทึ่งของเนื้อหา

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

  • OFF

  • ON

Reader Mode

ลดแสงสีฟ้า ปกป้องดวงตา

การลดแสงสีฟ้าเพื่อช่วยลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา โหมดผู้อ่านจะสร้างหน้าจอที่มีอุณหภูมิสีใกล้เคียงกับกระดาษและให้สภาวะที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับการอ่าน

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

  • Flickering

  • Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe ช่วยลดระดับการกะพริบบนหน้าจอจนเกือบเป็นศูนย์ ซึ่งช่วยปกป้องดวงตาของคุณ ผู้ใช้สามารถทำงานได้อย่างสะดวกสบายตลอดทั้งวัน

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

ออกแบบไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน

ประสบการณ์ที่ดื่มด่ำ

จอแสดงผลนี้มีขอบจอที่บางเฉียบทั้งสามด้าน และไม่มีสิ่งรบกวนจากความแม่นยำอันน่าตื่นตา และการปรับเอียงที่สะดวกสบายช่วยให้คุณสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ออกแบบไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

ภาพการเล่นเกมที่คมชัดพร้อมการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและราบรื่นเมื่อเปิด AMD FreeSync™ ในขณะที่หน้าจอกระตุกและขาดเกิดขึ้นเมื่อปิด AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™

การเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหล
และรวดเร็ว

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมสามารถสัมผัสประสบการณ์การเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและลื่นไหลในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว มันแทบจะลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและการพูดติดอ่าง

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'ปิด' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional

  • DAS

ตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้เร็วขึ้น

ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลด้วย Dynamic Action Sync เพื่อช่วยให้นักเล่นเกมจับช่วงเวลาสำคัญแบบเรียลไทม์

*จากแบบทั่วไปแสดงให้เห็นว่าโมเดลไม่รองรับฟีเจอร์ Dynamic Action Sync (DAS)

*ภาพด้านบนจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณสมบัติ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

  • OFF

  • ON

โจมตีก่อนในความมืด

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์หลีกเลี่ยงการซุ่มยิงที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่ในที่มืดที่สุด และหลบหนีสถานการณ์ได้อย่างรวดเร็วเมื่อแฟลชระเบิด

*ภาพด้านบนจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณสมบัติ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

การควบคุมบนหน้าจอนำเสนอส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายขึ้น

OnScreen Control

ควบคุมด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

คุณสามารถปรับแต่งพื้นที่ทำงานโดยแยกจอแสดงผลหรือปรับตัวเลือกจอภาพพื้นฐานได้ด้วยการคลิกเมาส์เพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control ล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.COM

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์และการควบคุมบนหน้าจอในวิดีโอมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริงและการควบคุมบนหน้าจอจริง

Ergonomic Design

ง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

ขาตั้งที่ออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์และคลิกเพียงครั้งเดียวนั้นติดตั้งง่าย และการปรับความสูง การเอียง การหมุน และการหมุนแบบสองทิศทางได้สะดวกช่วยให้คุณสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

จอภาพแบบปรับ Pivot แบบสองทิศทาง

Pivot แบบสองทิศทาง

จอภาพปรับความสูงและเอียงได้

ความสูงและความเอียง

จอมอนิเตอร์แบบปรับหมุนได้

Swivel

จอภาพขาตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว

ยืนเพียงคลิกเดียว

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์พร้อมคุณสมบัติความสูง การเอียง การหมุน และการปรับเดือยสองทิศทาง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y21

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

22W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

Pixel Pitch

0.2058 x 0.2058 mm

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

มุมมองด้านหน้า

24QP550-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ 23.8" IPS QHD FreeSync™