จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B ขนาด 27" QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B ขนาด 27” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

27GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B ขนาด 27” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

มุมมองด้านหน้า
ความเร็ว
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz)**
จอแสดงผล
QHD 27 นิ้ว (2560 x 1440)
Nano IPS & HDR400
เทคโนโลยี
รองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
การออกแบบไร้ขอบสมจริง

ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบอย่างแท้จริง

จอภาพแบบปรับเอียงได้

เอียง

จอภาพแบบปรับความสูงได้

ความสูง

จอภาพแบบปรับการหมุนได้

หมุน

จอภาพเล่นเกมที่ดีที่สุดตอบโจทย์ด้านคุณภาพ ความเร็วและภาพที่คมชัด
Nano IPS 1ms

จอภาพเล่นเกมที่ดีที่สุดตอบโจทย์ด้านคุณภาพ ความเร็วและภาพที่คมชัด

คุณสามารถสัมผัสประสบการณ์ด้านประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจและดื่มด่ำไปกับเทคโนโลยี Nano IPS 1ms ที่ให้ประสิทธิภาพด้านความเร็วในระดับสูงด้วยคุณภาพกราฟิกขั้นสุดยอด.
ฉากการเล่นเกมที่มีสีสันสดใสและคอนทราสต์บนจอภาพที่รองรับ HDR400 พร้อม DCI-P3 98% (ทั่วไป)
Nano IPS & HDR400

สัมผัสการต่อสู้อย่างสมจริงด้วย True Colors

จอภาพนี้รองรับสเปกตรัมสีขนาดกว้าง 98% ของ DCI-P3* กลุ่มสี ซึ่งให้สีที่มีความคมชัดในการสร้างภาพความละเอียดแบบ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ซึ่งช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ที่สมจริง ไม่ว่าจะอยู่ในสนามรบใดก็สามารถช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมได้เห็นสีสันที่น่าทึ่งตามที่ผู้พัฒนาเกมตั้งใจไว้.
การเคลื่อนไหวของภาพในเกมที่สมบูรณ์ด้วยรีเฟรชเรต 165Hz
165Hz (O/C 180Hz) รีเฟรชเรต

การเคลื่อนไหวอย่างลื่นไหลในเกม

ความเร็วสูงพิเศษ 165Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก180Hz) ช่วยให้นักเล่นเกมส์สามารถมองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทำให้ภาพดูลื่นไหล นักเล่นเกมสามารถตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย.
จอภาพ LG Ultragear เป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ทรงพลังสำหรับการเล่นเกมของคุณ

เป็นผู้เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม

LG UltraGear™ จอเกมมิ่งทรงพลัง ช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะ.
โหมดปรับแต่งสำหรับเกมใด ๆ
เพิ่มประสบการณ์เล่นเกม GUI

โหมดปรับแต่งสำหรับเกมใด ๆ

ผู้เล่นเกมสามารถเลือกโหมด Gamer, FPS หรือ RTS และปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ด้วยตัวเองได้ การตั้งค่าสามารถปรับแต่งให้เข้ากับเกมทุกประเภทได้.
  • แบบปกติ
  • ปิด
  • ปิด
รองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

เข้ากันได้กับ G-SYNC® ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องโดย NVIDIA

27GP850 เป็นจอภาพที่เข้ากันได้กับ G-SYNC® ที่ผ่านการทดสอบจาก NVIDIA และได้รับการตรวจสอบอย่างเป็นทางการลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและการกระตุกเพื่อประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่นและรวดเร็ว.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

ชัดเจน ราบรื่น และรวดเร็วกว่า

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี FreeSync™ Premium นักเล่นเกมจะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ.
*เลือก 'โหมดเร่งความเร็ว' เพื่อเรียกใช้ 'เวลาการตอบสนอง 1ms'. (โหมดเกม → เวลาตอบสนอง → โหมดเร่งความเร็ว)
**เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz คุณต้องการการ์ดกราฟิกที่รองรับ DisplayPort 1.4.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*DCI-P3 : ทั่วไป 98%, ขั้นต่ำ 90%.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz คุณต้องการการ์ดกราฟิกที่รองรับ DisplayPort 1.4.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'OFF' (ภาพซ้าย) และโหมดรองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
*โหมดปกติที่แสดงให้เห็นของรุ่น LG ไม่รองรับคุณสมบัติ Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

ออกแบบมาสำหรับความเร็ว

ด้วย IPS 1ms เทียบได้กับ TN Speed ช่วยลดความผิดพลาดของสีให้น้อยที่สุด และเวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมใหม่ทั้งหมด.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*เปรียบเทียบความเร็วกับ IPS 5ms (ภาพซ้าย) และ IPS 1ms (GtG).
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'OFF' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ

โฉบเฉี่ยว เก๋ไก๋ และดื่มด่ำ

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณด้วยการออกแบบที่สะดุดตาและหน้าจอที่ไร้ขอบ สามารถปรับฐาน ให้เข้ากับความเอียง ความสูง และการหมุนของจอภาพเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น.

การออกแบบการยศาสตร์ที่มีคุณสมบัติด้านการปรับความสูง ความเอียง เและการหมุน

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.5

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

727 x 205 x 487

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.3

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

User Defined Key

YES

FPS Counter

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

