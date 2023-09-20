We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B ขนาด 27” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium
เข้ากันได้กับ G-SYNC® ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องโดย NVIDIA
ชัดเจน ราบรื่น และรวดเร็วกว่า
**เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz คุณต้องการการ์ดกราฟิกที่รองรับ DisplayPort 1.4.
*DCI-P3 : ทั่วไป 98%, ขั้นต่ำ 90%.
*เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz คุณต้องการการ์ดกราฟิกที่รองรับ DisplayPort 1.4.
*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'OFF' (ภาพซ้าย) และโหมดรองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง.
ออกแบบมาสำหรับความเร็ว
*เปรียบเทียบความเร็วกับ IPS 5ms (ภาพซ้าย) และ IPS 1ms (GtG).
*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'OFF' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
โฉบเฉี่ยว เก๋ไก๋ และดื่มด่ำ
การออกแบบการยศาสตร์ที่มีคุณสมบัติด้านการปรับความสูง ความเอียง เและการหมุน
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2021
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
727 x 205 x 487
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.3
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
