We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
จอ Full HD IPS แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ขนาด 27 นิ้ว
จอ Full HD IPS แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ขนาด 27 นิ้ว
*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control รุ่นล่าสุด ให้ไปที่ LG.com ภาพที่แสดงใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น.
รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size (Inch)
-
27.0 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
68.6cm
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
No
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DVI
-
No
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
No
-
USB-C
-
No
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
690 x 432 x 143 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
4.8kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.1kg
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์