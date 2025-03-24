Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
จอมอนิเตอร์ FHD Curved ขนาด 27 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

จอมอนิเตอร์ FHD Curved ขนาด 27 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

27U421A-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ FHD Curved ขนาด 27 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  • top view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up rear view
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
top view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up rear view
Life style image
Life style image
Life style image
Life style image
Life style image

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • จอมอนิเตอร์ FHD Curved ขนาด 27 นิ้ว (1500R)
  • อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • USB-C (PD15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • ขาตั้งปรับเอียงได้
เพิ่มเติม

จอแสดงผล VA โค้ง FHD ขนาด 27  นิ้ว

สีสันสดใส แม่นยำ

หน้าจอ FHD (1920x1080) ให้ภาพที่ชัดเจนด้วยขอบเขตสี sRGB 99% (ทั่วไป) และความโค้ง 1500R ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน

จอมอนิเตอร์โค้งขนาด 23.8 นิ้วแบบ FHD บนโต๊ะแสดงภาพและแอปที่สดใส พื้นที่ทำงานประกอบด้วยต้นไม้ เอกสาร คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ หูฟัง และกาแฟ โดยมีภาพสำนักงานเบลออยู่เบื้องหลัง

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ได้ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

ความถี่ 100Hz อันรวดเร็วช่วยให้โหลดเฟรมได้อย่างราบรื่นในโปรแกรมต่างๆ

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

ภาพที่ลื่นไหล
เวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ไร้รอยต่อ

ความถี่ 100Hz ที่รวดเร็วช่วยให้โหลดเฟรมได้อย่างราบรื่นในโปรแกรมต่างๆ นอกจากนี้ คุณยังเพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่สมจริงโดยมีอาการกระตุกของหน้าจอและภาพเบลอน้อยลง

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะอัตราการรีเฟรชอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพพีซีของผู้ใช้

USB-C

พอร์ตเดียวเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณ

เชื่อมต่อแล็ปท็อปของคุณเข้ากับจอภาพด้วยสาย USB-C** เพื่อการจ่ายพลังงานสูงสุด 15 วัตต์และการเชื่อมต่อจอภาพ

แสดงภาพสัญลักษณ์

จอแสดงผล

ภาพสัญลักษณ์การจ่ายพลังงาน

กำลังส่ง
(สูงสุด 15W)

รูปภาพของแล็ปท็อปและจอภาพที่เชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย USB-C เส้นเดียว

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

**เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง จำเป็นต้องใช้สาย USB-C เพื่อเชื่อมต่อพอร์ต USB-C เข้ากับจอภาพ สาย USB-C ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

เน้นความสบายตา

โหมด

โหมดการอ่านจะปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่าง รองรับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอ่านบนจอภาพ

สั่นไหวปลอดภัย

Flicker Safe ช่วยลดการกระพริบของแสงที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ ช่วยให้มองเห็นได้อย่างสบายตา

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะข้างต้นอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริงที่ผู้ใช้กำลังใช้งาน

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่น

การซิงค์แอคชั่นแบบไดนามิก

ด้วยการลดความล่าช้าของอินพุตด้วย Dynamic Action Sync ผู้เล่นสามารถจับภาพช่วงเวลาสำคัญได้แบบเรียลไทม์และตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์สามารถตรวจจับมือปืนที่ซุ่มอยู่ในมุมที่มืดที่สุดและหลีกเลี่ยงการระเบิดแฟลชได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

*รูปภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

แอพ LG Switch

สลับอย่างรวดเร็ว

แอป LG Switch ช่วยปรับจอภาพให้เหมาะกับการทำงานและการใช้ชีวิตของคุณ คุณสามารถแบ่งจอภาพทั้งหมดออกเป็น 6 ส่วน เปลี่ยนการออกแบบธีม หรือแม้แต่เปิดใช้แพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอคอลด้วยฮ็อตคีย์ที่แมปไว้

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดแอป LG Switch เวอร์ชันล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.com

มีจอภาพ FHD พร้อมขาตั้งแบบบางพิเศษวางอยู่บนโต๊ะ พร้อมด้วยที่ใส่ดินสอ แว่นตา คีย์บอร์ด และเมาส์วางอยู่ข้างๆ

ขาตั้งเพรียวบาง

ใช้โต๊ะของคุณอย่างเต็มที่

ขาตั้งแบบเพรียวบางใช้พื้นที่เพียงเล็กน้อย ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้พื้นที่ทำงานของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

*ความหนาของขาตั้ง: 2.5 มม.

*ไม่รวมคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ในแพ็คเกจ

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

ทางออกที่ง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

จอมอนิเตอร์โค้ง FHD ของเรามีขอบจอบางทั้งสามด้านและขาตั้งอันทันสมัย ​​ช่วยให้คุณสร้างพื้นที่ทำงานในอุดมคติพร้อมระบบปรับความเอียงที่สะดวก

ภาพแสดงขอบจอบางทั้งสามด้าน ขาตั้งอันทันสมัย ​​พอร์ตต่างๆ และมุมมองเอียงของจอภาพ

*มุมเอียง: -5~20°

อะไรอยู่ในกล่อง

1. ขาตั้ง 2. ฐานขาตั้ง 3. สกรู 4. อะแดปเตอร์ไฟฟ้า 5. สายไฟ 6. สาย HDMI 7. คู่มือการติดตั้งด่วน

ขาตั้ง ฐานขาตั้ง สกรู อะแดปเตอร์ไฟฟ้า รหัสไฟฟ้า สาย HDMI และคู่มือการติดตั้งในกล่อง

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

*ขนาดและดีไซน์ของอะแดปเตอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับประเทศ

*สายไฟที่มีจำหน่ายอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับประเทศ

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.58 x 360.32 x 43.67

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.58 x 451.48 x 170

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.94

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.02

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.72

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1038 x 0.3114

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สำหรับคุณ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา