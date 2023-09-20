About Cookies on This Site

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 32GP850-B ขนาด 31.5” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 32GP850-B ขนาด 31.5” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

32GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 32GP850-B ขนาด 31.5” QHD Nano IPS 165Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium

มุมมองด้านหน้า
สี
Nano IPS
HDR10
ความเร็ว
IPS 1ms (GtG) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
รองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
ภายนอก
QHD 2560x1440 ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว การออกแบบไร้ขอบทั้ง 3 ด้าน
นวัตกรรมการเล่นเกมเหนือขอบเขต

นวัตกรรมการเล่นเกมเหนือขอบเขต

เข้าสู่สมรภูมิการเล่นเกมด้วยจอเกมมิ่ง UltraGear™ ระดับพรีเมียมของ LG จอที่สร้างมาสำหรับเกมเมอร์พร้อมฮาร์ดแวร์ล่าสุด สเปค ขนาด การออกแบบทันสมัย และประสบการณ์ที่น่าประทับใจ ด้วยคุณสมบัติที่เน้นการเล่นเกมอย่างลื่นไหล โดยผ่านการรองรับจาก NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, ระยะเวลาตอบสนอง GTG 1ms , การปรับแต่งระดับมืออาชีพและความรวดเร็ว, แผง IPS สีสดใส เป็นที่แน่นอนว่าคุณจะได้รับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมเต็มรูปแบบ
ดื่มด่ำไปกับความเร็วขั้นสุดยอด
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

ดื่มด่ำไปกับความเร็วขั้นสุดยอด

จอภาพ 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) ที่มีอัตราการรีเฟรช 1ms จะแสดงภาพที่ลื่นไหลและชัดเจนมากขึ้น ทั้งยังลดภาพเบลอและภาพซ้อน
เปิดประสบการณ์เล่นเกมอย่างเต็มสูบ
Nano IPS 1ms

เปิดประสบการณ์เล่นเกมอย่างเต็มสูบ

จอภาพเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ ออกแบบเพื่อให้ความทันสมัยแก่เหล่าเกมเมอร์ จอแสดงผลนาโน IPS มีความเร็ว 1ms GTG ในระดับ TN และอัตรารีเฟรชเร็วสูงสุด ในขณะที่เติมเต็มรูปภาพให้มีสีสันสดใสและชัดเจน
สีสดใสและรายละเอียดคมชัด
QHD Nano IPS HDR

สีสดใสและรายละเอียดคมชัด

เทคโนโลยี Nano IPS รองรับสีที่ถูกต้องสูงสุดเพื่อการสร้างฉากที่มีสีสดใส ในขณะที่ HDR10 ให้คอนทราสต์แบบไดนามิกบนหน้าจอ QHD ขนาดใหญ่

รองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

จอมอนิเตอร์ 32GP850-B ของ LG ได้รับการทดสอบโดย NVIDIA และได้รับการยืนยันอย่างเป็นทางการแล้วว่ารองรับ G-SYNC® Compatible ซึ่งช่วยลดปัญหาภาพสะดุดและลดอาการกระตุกทั้งยังให้ประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วและลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้น

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี FreeSync ™ Premium นักเล่นเกมจะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ
IPS 1ms (GtG)

ออกแบบมาสำหรับความเร็วที่เหลือเชื่อ

สร้างภาพใหม่ในทุก ๆ ฉากด้วย IPS สีสดใสที่มีการตอบสนองฉับไว จอภาพ UltraGear QHD Nano IPS ของ LG ที่มีขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว และอัตราส่วนจอ 16:9 (2560 x 1440) ให้ความสมจริง สีที่แท้จริง คอนทราสต์เพิ่มมากขึ้น ความคมชัด และรายละเอียด ทั้งยังมีอัตราการตอบสนองแบบรวดเร็ว 1ms ดีที่สุด
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
*เปรียบเทียบความเร็วกับ IPS 5ms (ภาพซ้าย) และ IPS 1ms (GtG)
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
*เปรียบเทียบอัตรารีเฟรช 60Hz (ภาพซ้าย) และอัตรารีเฟรช 165Hz
*รูปภาพด้านซ้ายแสดงตัวอย่างรุ่น LG ที่ไม่รองรับคุณสมบัติ Black Stabilizer
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
*รูปภาพด้านซ้ายแสดงตัวอย่างรุ่น LG ที่ไม่รองรับคุณสมบัติ Crosshair
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ

ออกแบบสำหรับประสบการณ์เล่นเกมที่ครบถ้วน

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์เล่นเกมได้ในไม่กี่วินาที ขาตั้งแบบยก ลดระดับ ปรับเอียง และการหมุนมีการออกแบบตามหลักการยศาสตร์เพื่อให้รองรับกับสภาพแวดล้อมและรูปแบบการเล่นเกมได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยหน้าจอไร้ขอบเสมือนจริงทั้งสามด้าน

ออกแบบสำหรับประสบการณ์เล่นเกมที่ครบถ้วน

*รูปภาพด้านซ้ายแสดงตัวอย่างรุ่น LG ที่ไม่รองรับคุณสมบัติ Dynamic Action Sync (DAS)
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
*รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

793 x 227 x 557

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 428 x 50.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.2

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

User Defined Key

YES

FPS Counter

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

