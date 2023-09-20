About Cookies on This Site

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27" UHD 4K IPS รุ่น 27UP850N-W VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27" UHD 4K IPS รุ่น 27UP850N-W VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850N-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27" UHD 4K IPS รุ่น 27UP850N-W VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

มุมมองด้านหน้า

LG UHD Monitor 4K

จอสำหรับมือโปรฯ

เพลิดเพลินกับภาพที่ไร้ที่ติและความมีชีวิตชีวาของสีอย่างแท้จริงด้วยจอภาพ LG UHD 4K HDR ผู้สร้างเนื้อหาที่ทำงานเกี่ยวกับเนื้อหา HDR จะประทับใจกับความสามารถในการสร้างความสว่างและคอนทราสต์สำหรับการดูตัวอย่างและการแก้ไข

จอภาพที่ให้ภาพที่ไร้ที่ติและสีสันที่สดใสอย่างแท้จริง

สเปค

27" IPS UHD 4K

3840 x 2160

คุณภาพของภาพ

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

คุณสมบัติ

AMD FreeSync™ 

ขาตั้งแบบปรับความสูงและเอียงได้

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

ความสว่าง HDR และความสด

จอภาพรองรับ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ด้วยความสว่างและคอนทราสต์ช่วงกว้าง ช่วยให้ดื่มด่ำกับภาพได้อย่างน่าทึ่งในเกม HDR ภาพยนตร์ และรูปภาพล่าสุด

ความสว่าง HDR และความสด

  • SDR

  • HDR Effect ON

เอฟเฟกต์ HDR ไปยังเนื้อหา SDR

จอภาพ LG UHD 4K HDR สามารถเปลี่ยนเนื้อหามาตรฐานให้เป็นวิดีโอคุณภาพ HDR ได้บนหน้าจอโดยตรง ช่วยปรับปรุงการจับคู่โทนและความสว่างของเนื้อหา SDR เพื่อประสบการณ์ที่เหมือน HDR

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

IPS พร้อมด้วย DCI-P3 95% นำเสนอสีที่แท้จริงและมุมมองกว้าง

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

สีสันที่แท้จริงและมุมมองกว้าง

จอภาพนี้ ซึ่งครอบคลุมสเปกตรัม DCI-P3 ถึง 95% ถือเป็นโซลูชันที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผู้สร้างเนื้อหา นักออกแบบกราฟิก หรือใครก็ตามที่กำลังมองหาสีที่มีความแม่นยำสูง

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

ปรับประสิทธิภาพสีให้เหมาะสมโดยใช้ Hardware Calibration ผ่าน LG Calibration Studio

LG Calibration Studio

การปรับเทียบฮาร์ดแวร์พร้อมแล้ว

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพสีโดยใช้การปรับเทียบฮาร์ดแวร์ผ่าน LG Calibration Studio ใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากสเปกตรัมสีที่กว้างและความสม่ำเสมอของจอแสดงผล LG IPS 4K

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*ซอฟต์แวร์ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์ LG Calibration Studio ล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.COM

USB Type-C™

ควบคุมและเชื่อมต่อได้ง่าย

พอร์ต USB Type-C™ ช่วยให้สามารถแสดงผล 4K ถ่ายโอนข้อมูล และชาร์จอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อได้ (สูงสุด 96W) ช่วยให้รองรับแล็ปท็อปของคุณทั้งหมดในเวลาเดียวกันผ่านสายเคเบิลเส้นเดียว ลดปัญหาสายไฟพันกันและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้วยสายเคเบิล USB Type-C™ เพียงเส้นเดียว โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้สายเคเบิลหรือที่ชาร์จเฉพาะสำหรับแล็ปท็อปหรืออุปกรณ์อื่นๆ ของคุณ

4K Display

4K

Display

Data Transfer

Data

Transfer

Up to 96W of Power Delivery

Up to 96W

of Power Delivery 

Charging All Devices with One Cable

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

USB Type-C™ ให้การควบคุมและการเชื่อมต่อที่ง่ายดาย

*เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง จำเป็นต้องใช้สายเคเบิล USB Type-C™ ที่มาพร้อมกับแพ็คเกจเพื่อเชื่อมต่อพอร์ต USB Type-C™ เข้ากับจอภาพ

เพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพการเล่นเกมระดับ 4K ที่รองรับ HDR

ประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ดื่มด่ำ

27UP850 ยกระดับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมคอนโซล 4K HDR ยุคใหม่ ไม่เพียงแต่นำเสนอความตื่นเต้นด้วยภาพและเสียงที่เหมาะสม แต่ยังช่วยให้คุณชนะการต่อสู้ด้วย AMD FreeSync™, โหมดเกม, Dynamic Action Sync และ Black Stabilizer

ประสบการณ์ที่ดื่มด่ำในการเล่นเกมคอนโซล 4K HDR

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

AMD FreeSync นำเสนอการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลและรวดเร็ว

AMD FreeSync™

ลื่นไหลไม่มีสะดุด

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมสามารถสัมผัสประสบการณ์การเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและลื่นไหลในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว มันแทบจะลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและการพูดติดอ่าง

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

*การเปรียบเทียบโหมด 'ปิด' (ภาพซ้าย) และ AMD FreeSync™

  • OFF 

  • ON

โจมตีก่อนในความมืด

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์หลีกเลี่ยงการซุ่มยิงที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่ในที่มืดที่สุด และหลบหนีสถานการณ์ได้อย่างรวดเร็วเมื่อแฟลชระเบิด

*รูปภาพจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

เพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหา 4K และ HDR

อย่างเต็มตาและสมจริง

สำรวจเนื้อหา HDR จากบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่หลากหลาย และคุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับความสว่างสดใสและช่วงสีที่กว้างเมื่อเล่นบนจอภาพ LG UHD 4K พร้อมเทคโนโลยี VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ที่รองรับพื้นที่สี DCI-P3

จอภาพที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหา 4K และ HDR

* รีโมทคอนโทรลไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

การควบคุมบนหน้าจอนำเสนอส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายขึ้น

OnScreen Control

ส่วนต่อประสานผู้ใช้
ที่ง่ายขึ้น

คุณสามารถปรับแต่งพื้นที่ทำงานโดยแยกจอแสดงผลหรือปรับตัวเลือกจอภาพพื้นฐานได้ด้วยการคลิกเมาส์เพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control ล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.COM

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์และการควบคุมบนหน้าจอในวิดีโอมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริงและการควบคุมบนหน้าจอจริง

Ergonomic Design

การออกแบบที่ถูกต้องตามสรีระศาสตร์

ขาตั้งตามหลักสรีระศาสตร์ทำให้ปรับความสูง การเอียง และการหมุนของหน้าจอในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสมที่สุดได้อย่างง่ายดายอย่างยืดหยุ่น

จอมอนิเตอร์แบบปรับเอียงได้

เอียง

จอมอนิเตอร์แบบปรับหมุนได้

หมุน

จอภาพปรับความสูงได้

ความสูง

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์พร้อมคุณสมบัติการเอียง การหมุน และการปรับความสูง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES(1ea)

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

VRR

NO

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y21

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

25.4W

Power Consumption (Max.)

185W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

44W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

Pixel Pitch

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

ซื้อโดยตรง

มุมมองด้านหน้า

27UP850N-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27" UHD 4K IPS รุ่น 27UP850N-W VESA DisplayHDR™ 400