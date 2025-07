*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG UltraGear smart models (45/39/34GX90SA and 32G810SA), set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG UltraGear smart models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.