จอภาพ HD รุ่น 20MK400A-B ขนาด 20 นิ้ว
จอภาพ HD รุ่น 20MK400A-B ขนาด 20 นิ้ว
*ภาพที่แสดงใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น
*OnScreen Control ที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างไปจากนี้ เนื่องจากการปรับปรุงผลิตภัณฑ์
Alt text
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
Size [Inch]
-
19.5
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
D-Sub
-
YES
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
15.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
13.0W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1366 x 768 at 60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
360:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
600:1
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3177 x 0.3070
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Response Time
-
5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)
-
Size [cm]
-
49.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
19.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
589 x 352 x 130
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
463.8 x 366.5 x 181.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
3.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
2.3
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
