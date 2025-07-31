Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS

LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS

LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS

32U731SA-W
Front view of 32U731SA
Front view of 32U731SA
-15 degree side view of 32U731SA
+15 degree side view of 32U731SA
+30 degree side view of 32U731SA
Left side view of 32U731SA
Rear view of 32U731SA
-15 degree rear view of 32U731SA
Rear close-up view of 32U731SA
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
Front view of 32U731SA
Front view of 32U731SA
-15 degree side view of 32U731SA
+15 degree side view of 32U731SA
+30 degree side view of 32U731SA
Left side view of 32U731SA
Rear view of 32U731SA
-15 degree rear view of 32U731SA
Rear close-up view of 32U731SA
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W
LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS, 32U731SA-W

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • จอแสดงผล IPS 31.5 นิ้ว 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, แชร์หน้าจอ, บลูทูธ
  • USB-C (PD 65W), HDMI 2 ช่อง, USB 2.0 2 ช่อง
  • รองรับ ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote
  • ขาตั้งปรับเอียงได้
เพิ่มเติม
ภาพโลโก้รางวัล CES 2025-white Honoree

รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES - ผู้ได้รับรางวัล

webOS Re:New Program

สาขาความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์

ภาพโลโก้ AV forums

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 มอบประสบการณ์อัจฉริยะที่ลื่นไหล รวดเร็ว ใช้งานง่าย ให้ความรู้สึกสดใหม่และเรียบง่าย"

ภาพรางวัล if design

รางวัล iF Design Award - ผู้ชนะ

webOS 24 UX

*รางวัล CES Innovation Awards พิจารณาจากเนื้อหาที่ส่งถึงคณะกรรมการ CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของเนื้อหาที่ส่งมาหรือคำกล่าวอ้างใดๆ และไม่ได้ทดสอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ได้รับรางวัล

LG Smart Monitor logo.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

"หน้าจอเดียว
ความเป็นไปได้ที่ไร้ขีดจำกัด"

ปรับให้เข้ากับทุกงานหรือทุกสภาพแวดล้อมด้วยความเป็นไปได้มากมาย ขับเคลื่อนด้วย webOS คุณสามารถจัดการงานในออฟฟิศที่บ้านได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี และเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์มากมาย สร้างสมดุลระหว่างการทำงานและความบันเทิงได้อย่างราบรื่น เพลิดเพลินกับจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ 31.5 นิ้ว และคุณภาพของภาพ 4K อันน่าทึ่งในพื้นที่ของคุณเอง

The picture shows a LG Smart Monitor on the desk, featuring work and play.

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

จอแสดงผล 4K UHD IPS ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

สะท้อนภาพจากอุปกรณ์ของคุณ

A photo showcasing a smart monitor connected to a laptop via USB-C, demonstrating charging and data transfer.

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานสูงสุด

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

จอแสดงผล 4K UHD IPS ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

จอแสดงผลที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับทั้งการทำงานและการเล่น

จอแสดงผล 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS พร้อม HDR 10 และขอบเขตสี DCI-P3 สูงสุด 95% ให้อัตราคอนทราสต์สูงและสีสันที่แม่นยำ ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ตั้งแต่การเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงไปจนถึงการประมวลผลงาน

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

*ภาพเหล่านี้ถูกจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*ความสว่าง: 300 นิต (ทั่วไป), ช่วงสี: DCI-P3 95% (ทั่วไป)

webOS

ท่องช่องรายการได้อย่างราบรื่น

webOS ให้คุณเข้าถึงคอนเทนต์หลากหลายได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่านแอปต่างๆ เช่น Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV และ LG Channels ฟรี รับคำแนะนำส่วนตัว สำรวจแอปต่างๆ เช่น Sports, Game และ LG Fitness และควบคุมทุกอย่างได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมท ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้านของตัวเครื่องสีขาวเพรียวบางช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชม ขณะที่ลำโพงสเตอริโอ 5Wx2 ให้เสียงที่ชัดใสดุจคริสตัลเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดีที่สุด

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*บริการและแอปสตรีมมิ่งในตัวอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและการสมัครใช้บริการสตรีมมิ่ง บางบริการอาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมเพิ่มเติม เนื่องจากบริการเหล่านี้ไม่ได้รวมอยู่ในแพ็กเกจและต้องสมัครใช้บริการแยกต่างหาก

*มีแอปและบริการที่ปรับแต่งได้มากมาย ซึ่งรวมถึงเพลง กีฬา โฮมออฟฟิศ และเกมบนคลาวด์สำหรับบัญชีที่ลงทะเบียนแต่ละบัญชี

 

webOS

รองรับ Home Office โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี

webOS ช่วยให้คุณสามารถเข้าถึงพีซีและ Cloud PC จากระยะไกลผ่าน Remote PC ฟังก์ชันนี้ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้บริการต่างๆ ของ Home Office รวมถึงการประชุมทางวิดีโอและแอปพลิเคชันบนคลาวด์ โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ ชุดหูฟัง คอนโทรลเลอร์เกม และเว็บแคม (แบบ Pogo) ข้างต้นไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

*Remote PC ใช้งานได้เฉพาะบนพีซีที่ใช้ระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows 10 Pro หรือใหม่กว่า

*จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและสมัครใช้บริการสตรีมมิ่งที่เกี่ยวข้อง บริการสตรีมมิ่งแยกต่างหากอาจต้องชำระค่าสมัครสมาชิก และไม่มีให้บริการ (ต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก)

*ฟังก์ชัน Remote PC รองรับบน Windows 10 Pro หรือใหม่กว่า และใช้งานได้กับพีซีของบริษัทอื่นที่รองรับการเชื่อมต่อ PC ระยะไกล รวมถึง Gram

*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

เกม

เข้าเล่นเกมได้ทันที

ไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้คอนโซลเกม - เล่นเกมผ่าน LG Smart Monitor เข้าถึงเกมบนคลาวด์ได้โดยตรงจากหน้าจอหลัก และเชื่อมต่อกับแอปสตรีมมิ่งสำหรับคอนเทนต์เกมได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

เพลง

คัดสรรตามรสนิยมทางดนตรีของคุณ

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มอิ่มด้วยลำโพงสเตอริโอ 5W x 2 คุณสามารถค้นหาเพลงได้อย่างง่ายดายและเข้าถึงเพลงที่เล่นล่าสุดจากบริการสตรีมมิ่งของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ยังแนะนำเพลงยอดนิยมตามความต้องการของคุณ

กีฬา

ติดตามทีมกีฬาของคุณ

สนับสนุนทีมของคุณด้วยบริการส่วนบุคคล แสดงข้อมูลอัปเดตเกี่ยวกับทีมกีฬาโปรดของคุณตามโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

LG Fitness

ฟิตเนสส่วนตัวที่บ้าน

เปลี่ยนห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณให้เป็นยิมส่วนตัวด้วย LG Fitness เพลิดเพลินกับการออกกำลังกายที่หลากหลาย ติดตามความคืบหน้า และบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณ ทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้จากโซฟาของคุณอย่างสะดวกสบาย

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ ชุดหูฟัง และคอนโทรลเลอร์เกมข้างต้นไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

*จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและสมัครใช้บริการสตรีมมิ่งที่เกี่ยวข้อง บริการสตรีมมิ่งแยกต่างหากอาจต้องชำระค่าสมัครใช้บริการ และไม่มีให้บริการ (ซื้อแยกต่างหาก)

*ความพร้อมให้บริการของ Gaming Portal อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ในภูมิภาคที่ไม่รองรับ ผู้ใช้จะถูกเปลี่ยนเส้นทางไปยัง Gaming Hub ที่มีอยู่

*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ"

การควบคุมความสว่าง

อัจฉริยะในทุกสภาพแสง

การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแหล่งกำเนิดแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับความสว่างหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อภาพที่คมชัด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกลางวันหรือกลางคืน

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

Dynamic Tone Mapping

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ภาพสมจริงด้วยความสว่างและคอนทราสต์

เพลิดเพลินกับภาพอย่างที่ควรจะเป็น ด้วย Dynamic Tone Mapping ที่ปรับความสว่างและคอนทราสต์เพื่อให้ได้รายละเอียดและความสมจริงสูงสุด ภาพยนตร์และเกมจะดื่มด่ำไปกับประสบการณ์อันดื่มด่ำและคุณภาพที่สม่ำเสมอในทุกคอนเทนต์

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*ใช้งานได้เฉพาะเมื่อรับสัญญาณวิดีโอ HDR เท่านั้น"

ดีไซน์เรียบง่าย

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพพื้นที่ เสริมสไตล์ของคุณ

ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้านของตัวเครื่องสีขาวเพรียวบาง ผสานกับขาตั้งแบบแบนราบ กลมกลืนกับออฟฟิศหรือบ้านของคุณ ใช้พื้นที่น้อยที่สุด มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยการปรับเอียงที่สะดวก

Stylish space-saving design.

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ อย่างชัดเจน อาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง

*ความเอียง: -5-15˚

USB-C

ฮับสำหรับการทำงานที่เชื่อมต่อง่าย

พอร์ต USB-C รองรับการถ่ายโอนข้อมูลและจอแสดงผลไปยังอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ (สูงสุด 65 วัตต์) ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อแล็ปท็อปได้พร้อมกันผ่านสายเคเบิลเพียงเส้นเดียว

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

ควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ThinQ Home Dashboard ช่วยให้ชีวิตสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น ตรวจสอบและจัดการสถานะของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าและอุปกรณ์ LG ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายบนหน้าจอเดียวด้วยรีโมท

*หากต้องการใช้ฟีเจอร์ ThinQ โปรดติดตั้งแอป 'LG ThinQ' จาก Google Play Store หรือ Apple App Store บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณ และเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi โปรดดูคำแนะนำการใช้งานโดยละเอียดในส่วนช่วยเหลือของแอปพลิเคชัน

*จำเป็นต้องใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายที่บ้านเพื่อลงทะเบียนเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในแอป LG ThinQ

*ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานจริงของแอป LG ThinQ อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และรุ่น

*ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ลงทะเบียนเป็นทีวีในแอป LG ThinQ คุณสามารถเปลี่ยนชื่ออุปกรณ์ที่ลงทะเบียนได้ในแอป LG ThinQ

*คุณสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันควบคุมระดับเสียง ปุ่มควบคุม และปุ่มเปิด/ปิดเครื่องผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ได้

การควบคุมด้วยเสียงด้วย Magic Remote

ด้วยแอป ThinQ คุณสามารถควบคุมจากระยะไกลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยคำสั่งเสียงผ่าน Alexa มั่นใจได้ว่าจอภาพอัจฉริยะนี้ไม่ได้เป็นแค่เพียงจอแสดงผล แต่จะกลายเป็นศูนย์กลางสำหรับทุกความต้องการด้านความบันเทิงและการทำงานของคุณ ยกระดับประสบการณ์มัลติมีเดียโดยรวมของคุณ ทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้ด้วย Magic Remote เท่านั้น

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ อาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง

*เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง คุณต้องเชื่อมต่อ LG Smart Monitor เข้ากับแอป ThinQ

*ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจออาจแตกต่างจากแอปจริง บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค/ประเทศ หรือเวอร์ชันของแอป

*คุณสามารถเปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าภาษาและภูมิภาคได้ 22 ภาษา สำหรับ 146 ประเทศ ได้แก่ อังกฤษ / เกาหลี / สเปน / ฝรั่งเศส / เยอรมัน / อิตาลี / โปรตุเกส / รัสเซีย / โปแลนด์ / ตุรกี / ญี่ปุ่น / อาหรับ (ซาอุดีอาระเบีย/สหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์) / เวียดนาม / ไทย / สวีเดน / ไต้หวัน / อินโดนีเซีย / เดนมาร์ก / ดัตช์ / นอร์เวย์ / กรีก / อิสราเอล (เช่น สหรัฐอเมริกา/อังกฤษ)

**มีรีโมทคอนโทรลรวมอยู่ในชุด

**Magic Remote จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก และอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**มีฟังก์ชัน Alexa โปรดดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมจากข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์

AirPlay 2 + แชร์หน้าจอ + บลูทูธ

สะท้อนหน้าจอจากอุปกรณ์ของคุณโดยตรง

แชร์คอนเทนต์จากสมาร์ทดีไวซ์ของคุณไปยังจอภาพของเราได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย AirPlay 2* (สำหรับอุปกรณ์ Apple), แชร์หน้าจอ** (สำหรับอุปกรณ์ Android) เชื่อมต่อได้ทันทีและเพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์การรับชมและเสียงที่ราบรื่นบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นด้วยการแตะเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

*Apple และเครื่องหมายและโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. คุณสมบัติที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและภูมิภาค

*ในการใช้ AirPlay และ HomeKit กับจอภาพนี้ ขอแนะนำให้ใช้งาน iOS, iPadOS หรือ macOS เวอร์ชันล่าสุด Apple, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศและภูมิภาคอื่นๆ ตรา Works with Apple Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc.

*การแชร์หน้าจอ: รองรับบน Android หรือ Windows 10 ขึ้นไป

*เชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของคุณกับเครือข่ายเดียวกันกับจอภาพของคุณ

 

แอป LG Switch

ปรับแต่งหน้าจอได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย LG Switch

แอป LG Switch ช่วยปรับแต่งหน้าจอของคุณให้เหมาะสมทั้งกับการทำงานและการใช้ชีวิต คุณสามารถใช้งานและเลือกฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะต่างๆ ได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ พร้อมสลับหน้าจอระหว่างพีซีและ webOS ได้อย่างราบรื่นด้วยปุ่มลัด นอกจากนี้ คุณยังสามารถแบ่งหน้าจอออกเป็น 6 ส่วน เปลี่ยนธีม หรือเปิดใช้งานแพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอคอลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยปุ่มลัดที่แมปไว้

การควบคุมด่วน

ค้นพบความสะดวกสบายของการควบคุมด่วนบน LG Smart Monitor ที่ให้การเข้าถึงเมนูต่างๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านการใช้งานที่ง่ายดาย

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ มากขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*แอป LG Switch เป็นแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับพีซีเท่านั้น

*ดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชัน LG Switch เวอร์ชันล่าสุดได้ที่ LG.com

 

พอร์ตหลากหลาย

อินเทอร์เฟซที่หลากหลาย

จอภาพอัจฉริยะของเรามีพอร์ต HDMI 2x, USB 2x และ USB-C ที่เข้ากันได้กับอุปกรณ์หลากหลายชนิดเพื่อการแสดงผลที่ราบรื่น ช่วยให้จัดวางบนโต๊ะได้เป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย เพื่อการใช้ประโยชน์พื้นที่อย่างคุ้มค่า

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ประสบการณ์ที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้นเสริมประสิทธิภาพด้วยขาตั้งแบบสวิง

ขอแนะนำขาตั้งแบบถอดได้สำหรับจอภาพอัจฉริยะ ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การรับชมของคุณด้วยขาตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่นของเรา ซึ่งสามารถปรับเอียง หมุน ความสูง และโหมดแนวตั้งได้ ฐานที่มั่นคง พื้นผิวเรียบลื่น และล้อเลื่อน ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงความมั่นคงและคล่องตัว

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%​

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

  • Product name

    32U731SA-W

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%​

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000 : 1​

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    N/A

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VRR

    N/A

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    877 x 131 x 502

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Display Port

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา