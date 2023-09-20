About Cookies on This Site

จอภาพ HD รุ่น 20MK400A-B ขนาด 20 นิ้ว

จอภาพ HD รุ่น 20MK400A-B ขนาด 20 นิ้ว

20MK400A-B

จอภาพ HD รุ่น 20MK400A-B ขนาด 20 นิ้ว

ถนอมสายตาด้วย Reader Mode

Reader Mode ลดแสงสีฟ้าเพื่อลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา มอบความสบายตาในการอ่านข้อความ ด้วยการควบคุมจอยสติ๊กที่ง่ายดาย คุณจึงสามารถอ่านหน้าจอได้อย่างสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น
Flicker Safe

มอบภาพที่มั่นคง ไม่สั่นไหว

Flicker Safe ลดระดับการกะพริบของหน้าจอจนเกือบเท่ากับศูนย์ จึงช่วยป้องกันอาการดวงตาเมื่อยล้า
Dynamic Action Sync

ตอบสนองต่อการกระทำได้รวดเร็วกว่า

โหมด Dynamic Action Sync ช่วยให้คุณตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้ในทันที และโจมตีอย่างฉับพลันโดยไม่มีปัญหาเรื่องการแสดงผลที่ล่าช้า ซิงค์ประสาทสัมผัสของคุณกับเหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นแบบเรียลไทม์ในเกมที่รวดเร็ว ด้วยการลดความล่าช้าของสัญญาณอินพุต
Black Stabilizer

ศัตรูไม่อาจหลบซ่อนได้อีกต่อไป

Black Stabilizer มอบการแสดงผลที่คมชัด แม้กระทั่งในเกมที่คุณต้องใช้เวลาส่วนใหญ่อยู่ในความมืด โดยจะซิงโครไนซ์และเพิ่มความสว่างให้กับบริเวณที่มืดที่สุด เพื่อให้คุณมองเห็นศัตรูที่ซ่อนอยู่ในเงามืดและเริ่มต้นยิงก่อน
OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ที่ง่ายดายมากขึ้น

OnScreen Control เรียบง่ายและใช้งานสะดวก คุณสามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผล ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลด OnScreen Control รุ่นล่าสุด ให้ไปที่ LG.com
*ภาพที่แสดงใช้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น
*OnScreen Control ที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างไปจากนี้ เนื่องจากการปรับปรุงผลิตภัณฑ์

ติดตั้งบนผนัง

สะดวกและยืดหยุ่น

ติดตั้งจอภาพในลักษณะที่เหมาะกับสถานที่ทำงานหรือการจัดวางอุปกรณ์เพื่อความบันเทิง
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

19.5

Resolution

1366 x 768

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

YES

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

15.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

13.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1366 x 768 at 60Hz

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

360:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

600:1

Panel Type

TN

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3177 x 0.3070

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1366 x 768

Response Time

5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)

Size [cm]

49.4

Size [Inch]

19.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

589 x 352 x 130

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

463.8 x 366.5 x 181.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

3.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

2

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.3

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

