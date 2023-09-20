About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 24" UltraFine 4K UHD IPS Monitor

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG 24" UltraFine 4K UHD IPS Monitor

24MD4KL-B

LG 24" UltraFine 4K UHD IPS Monitor

จอคอม_24MD4KL-B
ปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพด้านสีสำหรับ Mac1
จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™

คู่หูที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับ Mac

จอภาพ LG UltraFine™ 4K คือคู่หูที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับผู้ใช้อุปกรณ์ Mac ที่กำลังมองหาจอภาพที่รองรับการใช้งานร่วมกับ Mac
ปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพด้านสีสำหรับ Mac1
จอแสดงผล 23.7" IPS 4K

ปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพด้านสีสำหรับ Mac

LG 24MD4KL มอบการแสดงผล UHD ที่น่าทึ่งกว่า 8 ล้านพิกเซล พร้อมคุณภาพที่เหนือชั้น เมื่อคุณดูหรือแก้ไขภาพและรับชมวิดีโอด้วยเครื่อง Mac จอภาพประสิทธิภาพสูงรุ่นนี้จะให้ความละเอียดในระดับ 4K
สีสันเต็มอิ่ม ความสว่างมากกว่า1
DCI-P3 & 500nits

สีสันเต็มอิ่ม ความสว่างมากกว่า

จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 4K รองรับความสว่าง DCI-P3 & 500nits จึงแสดงข้อความได้อย่างคมเฉียบและภาพสวยสมจริง ด้วยช่วงสีที่กว้างกว่าและความหลากหลายของสีที่มากกว่า
พอร์ตที่เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ รองรับการใช้งานหลากหลาย1
Thunderbolt™ 3

พอร์ตที่เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ รองรับการใช้งานหลากหลาย

จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 4K พร้อมด้วย Thunderbolt™ 3 รองรับการเชื่อมต่อ 4K Daisy Chain สำหรับการกำหนดค่าเวิร์กสเตชั่น Mac ที่ใช้งานได้หลากหลาย รวมทั้งชาร์จเครื่อง Mac สูงสุด 85W ในเวลาเดียวกัน โดยไม่ต้องใช้สายไฟแยกต่างหาก
เวิร์กสเตชั่นที่เปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด1
4K Daisy Chain

เวิร์กสเตชั่นที่เปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 4K พร้อมด้วย Thunderbolt™ 3 รองรับการเชื่อมต่อแบบ 4K Daisy Chain คุณจึงสามารถเปิดใช้จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 4K สองเครื่อง ซึ่งให้ความละเอียด UHD 4K ขณะที่คุณเชื่อมต่อเครื่อง MacBook Pro หรือ MacBook Air เข้ากับจอภาพดังกล่าว

*สามารถเชื่อมต่อโดยใช้สาย Thunderbolt™ 3 ที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ Mac ทั้งหมด1
เข้ากันได้กับ Mac

สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ Mac ทั้งหมด

พอร์ต Thunderbolt™ 3 บน 24MD4KL สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ Mac ทั้งหมด* ที่รองรับ Thunderbolt™ 3 และ USB Type-C™ ได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ และพอร์ต USB Type-C™ มอบการเชื่อมต่อเพิ่มเติมและพลังงานสำหรับอุปกรณ์และอุปกรณ์เสริมที่เข้ากันได้

*โปรดตรวจสอบเครื่องซักผ้า TWINWash™ mini รุ่นที่ใช้ร่วมกันได้ ณ จุดขาย

การควบคุมการแสดงผลอย่างไร้รอยต่อ1
การควบคุมการแสดงผล

การควบคุมการแสดงผลอย่างไร้รอยต่อ

การควบคุมการตั้งค่าแสดงผลอย่างละเอียด เช่น ความสว่าง และระดับเสียง สามารถทำได้โดยใช้ macOS โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้ปุ่มบนจอภาพ
เวิร์กสเตชั่นที่ยืดหยุ่น1
ขาตั้งแบบปรับได้

เวิร์กสเตชั่นที่ยืดหยุ่น

จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 4K สามารถปรับความสูง/ก้ม-เงยได้อย่างง่ายดาย และสามารถติดตั้งบนผนังได้อย่างสะดวกโดยใช้โครงติดตั้ง VESA* ดังนั้นผู้ใช้จึงสามารถสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมแบบส่วนตัวที่สะดวกสบายมากขึ้น เพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

*โครงติดตั้ง VESA ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.74 Inch

Size (cm)

60.31cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel pitch

0.1369 x 0.1369 mm

Brightness (Typ.)

500 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Low reflective treatment

FEATURES

Camera

No

Mic

No

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

Yes

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

Yes

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

Daisy Chain

Yes (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (via Thunderbolt)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

5W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Rich Bass

Yes

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

140W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 mm (Up)
556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

673 x 536 x 309 mm

Weight with Stand

7.0kg

Weight without Stand

5.2kg

Weight in Shipping

11.1kg

ACCESSORY

Thunderbolt

Yes

USB Type C

Yes

Others (Accessory)

Wall Mount Cover

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา