LG 24" UltraFine 4K UHD IPS Monitor
*สามารถเชื่อมต่อโดยใช้สาย Thunderbolt™ 3 ที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ
*โปรดตรวจสอบเครื่องซักผ้า TWINWash™ mini รุ่นที่ใช้ร่วมกันได้ ณ จุดขาย
*โครงติดตั้ง VESA ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.74 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
60.31cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel pitch
-
0.1369 x 0.1369 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Response Time
-
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Low reflective treatment
-
Camera
-
No
-
Mic
-
No
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
85W
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Rich Bass
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 mm (Up)
556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
673 x 536 x 309 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.1kg
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Wall Mount Cover
