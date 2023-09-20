We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ Full HD 21:9 IPS VESA Display HDR™ 400
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size (Inch)
-
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
87 cm
-
Resolution
-
2560X1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
No
-
DVI
-
No
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C
-
No
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
MAXXAUDIO®
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7mm(Up)
816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 51.0 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
940.0 x 516.0 x 219.0 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.7 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
6.0 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.1 kg
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
