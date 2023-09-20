About Cookies on This Site

Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WK600-W ขนาด 29 นิ้ว จอภาพ IPS

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

29WK600-W

จอภาพ UltraWide™

ก้าวสู่โลกใหม่ของ HDR

HDR คือมาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรมสำหรับภาพคุณภาพสูงในอุปกรณ์แสดงผล จอภาพที่รองรับ HDR 10 สามารถแสดงผลเกมที่ใช้โค้ด HDR ด้วยคอนโซลรุ่นล่าสุด และวิดีโอ HDR จากบริการ VOD แบบสตรีมมิ่งรายสำคัญๆ
HDR 10

คอนทราสต์ที่ละเอียด

จอภาพที่รองรับ HDR แสดงสีขาวที่สว่างกว่าและสีดำที่มืดกว่า เมื่อเทียบกับจอภาพทั่วไป HDR แสดงพื้นที่มืดและสว่างของภาพด้วยรายละเอียดมากกว่า ขณะที่มาตรฐานเก่าไม่ช่วยให้มองเห็นรายละเอียดดังกล่าวได้
HDR Effect

HDR Effect สำหรับคอนเทนต์ SDR

ฟีเจอร์ HDR Effect ใช้อัลกอริธึมคุณภาพของภาพ เพื่อแปลงคอนเทนต์ที่ไม่ใช่ HDR ให้กลายเป็นวิดีโอคุณภาพสูงเทียบเท่ากับ HDR ที่คมชัด
IPS พร้อมด้วย sRGB 99% (ปกติ)

สีสมจริง
มุมมองกว้างกว่า

จอภาพ LG IPS แสดงสีได้อย่างแม่นยำ ไร้ที่ติ ด้วยมุมรับชมที่กว้างกว่า จอแสดงผล IPS ครอบคลุม 99% ของสเปกตรัมสี sRGB
ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน

ประสบการณ์ภาพที่น่าตื่นตา

จอแสดงผลนี้มีขอบจอที่เพรียวบางทั้งสามด้าน และฟีเจอร์ MAXXAUDIO®
เพื่อประสบการณ์ด้านภาพและเสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ
และคุณจะจดจ่ออยู่กับภาพที่สมจริงอย่างน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ

จอแสดงผล 21:9 Full HD

พื้นที่มากขึ้นสำหรับการทำงาน
มัลติทาสกิ้ง

ความละเอียด 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD (2560X1080) มอบพื้นที่จอมากกว่า
เมื่อเทียบกับจอแสดงผลความละเอียด 16:9 Full HD คุณสามารถเรียกใช้หลายหน้าต่าง
และดูภาพขนาดย่อได้มากกว่าในคราวเดียวกัน

ติดตั้งได้ง่ายดาย<br>3
OnScreen Control

ติดตั้งได้ง่ายดาย

OnScreen Control ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าจอภาพสำคัญๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว

* ต้องมีการดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อเปิดใช้งาน OnScreen Control สำหรับรายละเอียดการดาวน์โหลด ดูที่ LG.com
* ซอฟต์แวร์ OnScreen Control อาจมีการปรับเปลี่ยนหรืออัพเดตโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

จุดตัด

ภาพชัดเจนและราบรื่นกว่า

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ นักเล่นเกมส์จะได้สัมผัสการเคลื่อนไหวที่ต่อเนื่องไม่สะดุด ภายในเกมความละเอียดสูงที่เคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็ว FreeSync แก้ปัญหาภาพขาดหรือภาพกระตุกได้อย่างแท้จริง

ศัตรูไม่อาจหลบซ่อนได้อีกต่อไป

มองเห็นได้อย่างชัดเจนแม้ในฉากที่มืดมิด Black Stabilizer ตรวจจับสภาพแสงน้อย และเพิ่มความสว่างของหน้าจอ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นศัตรูที่ซ่อนอยู่และดักโจมตีผู้เล่นของคุณ

เล็งเป้าได้ดีกว่า

ฟีเจอร์จุดตัด (Crosshair) ช่วยยกระดับทักษะของนักเล่นเกม จุดยิงที่ตรงกึ่งกลางของหน้าจอช่วยเพิ่มความแม่นยำในการยิงสำหรับเกมยิงปืนแบบบุคคลที่หนึ่ง

การตั้งค่าแบบปรับแต่งสำหรับทุกเกม1

การตั้งค่าแบบปรับแต่งสำหรับทุกเกม

โหมดเกมประกอบด้วยโหมดย่อย 3 โหมด ได้แก่ FPS, RTS และ Custom สำหรับการปรับแต่งประสบการณ์เกมของคุณ หรือปรับแต่งตามประเภทเกมที่คุณโปรดปราน

ขาตั้งดีไซน์ขอบโค้ง

สวยสง่า อเนกประสงค์

ฐานทรงโค้งเพิ่มความมั่นคงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ไว้ใจได้ สามารถปรับฐานเพื่อเปลี่ยนแปลงความสูง ก้ม-เงย และมุมของจอภาพ เพื่อการรับชมที่สะดวกสบายมากกว่า

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

29

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

20.5W

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2628 x 0.2628

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

73

Size [Inch]

29

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

822 x 159 x 413

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.2

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

