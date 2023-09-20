About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ Full HD 21:9 IPS VESA Display HDR™ 400

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

34" UltraWide™ Full HD 21:9 IPS VESA Display HDR™ 400

34WN650-W

34" UltraWide™ Full HD 21:9 IPS VESA Display HDR™ 400

มุมมองด้านหน้า
สเปคทั้งหมด

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

87 cm

Resolution

2560X1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

Color Calibrated

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

No

DVI

No

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB-C

No

Headphone out

YES

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

MAXXAUDIO®

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7mm(Up)
816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7 mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 365.3 x 51.0 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940.0 x 516.0 x 219.0 mm

Weight with Stand

7.7 kg

Weight without Stand

6.0 kg

Weight in Shipping

11.1 kg

