Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ข้อเสนอ LG MemberFlashSaleซื้อ 1 ฟรี 1
LG Member

สมัคร LG Member

รับส่วนลด 10% เมื่อสมัคร สมาชิก LG

ส่วนลดพิเศษ

ส่วนลดพิเศษ

ใช้ส่วนลดพิเศษที่เล่นเกมหาผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ด้านบน

Flash Sale

โปรโมชันที่มอบให้คุณ

แบนเนอร์ Flash Sale พร้อมตัวจับเวลานับถอยหลัง

แบนเนอร์ Flash Sale พร้อมตัวจับเวลานับถอยหลัง

เฉพาะวันที่ 9 และ 10 กันยายน 68

แบนเนอร์ 9.9

แบนเนอร์ 9.9

โปรโมชันแรงสุด 9.9
ลดแรงสุดรอบนี้

สินค้าแนะนำพิเศษ

แพ็คคู่ โปรดัก

แพ็คคู่ โปรดัก

สิ้นค้าราคา สุดคุ้ม

ซื้อคู่เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ในราคาสุดห้ามใจ

โปรโมชันเด็ดจาก LG Live

ช้อปใน Live ช่วง 9.9

ชม Live
แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

สมัคร LG Member วันนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษประโยชน์ที่มากขึ้น!

สมัครเลยตอนนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษเฉพาะ LG Member เท่านั้น!

สมัคร LG Member วันนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษประโยชน์ที่มากขึ้น! สมัครเลย