Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
วิดีโอแสดงการพิมพ์ตั๋วสำหรับงาน LG Birthday ตั๋วใบแรกมีข้อความว่า "ฉลองลดครั้งยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปี LG Birthday" ตั๋วใบที่สองมีข้อความว่า "ลดสูงสุด 60%" จากนั้นจะมีการพิมพ์ตั๋วที่มีภาพของ WashTower, ทีวีและลำโพง, ตู้เย็น, เครื่องฟอกอากาศ และสมาร์ทมอนิเตอร์ ตามลำดับ

TBU

ร่วมฉลอง 37th LG Birthday พร้อมกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น!

รีบคว้าสิทธิประโยชน์สุดคุ้ม ตั้งแต่ 4 ก.ค. 68 - 27 ก.ค. 68! 

โปรโมชันสุดพิเศษ

Flash Sale9.9 โปรโมชันซื้อ 1 ฟรี 1เก่าแลกใหม่ซื้อคู่ถูกกว่า
แบนเนอร์ Flash Sale พร้อมตัวจับเวลานับถอยหลัง

แบนเนอร์ Flash Sale พร้อมตัวจับเวลานับถอยหลัง

อย่าลืม โปรโมชัน พิเศษ
เฉพาะวันนี้เท่านั้น

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าพร้อมให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ

แบนเนอร์ 9.9

แบนเนอร์ 9.9

ดีลสุดฮอต

แพ็คคู่ โปรดัก

แพ็คคู่ โปรดัก

ซื้อ 1 ฟรี 1

ประหยัดมากขึ้นด้วยโปรซื้อ 1 ฟรี 1

แบนเนอร์สไตล์สติ๊กเกอร์บนพื้นหลังสีเบจ พร้อมข้อความภาษาไทยว่า “เก่าแลกใหม่” ด้วยตัวอักษรสีแดงเข้ม

แบนเนอร์สไตล์สติ๊กเกอร์บนพื้นหลังสีเบจ พร้อมข้อความภาษาไทยว่า “เก่าแลกใหม่” ด้วยตัวอักษรสีแดงเข้ม

ส่วนลดสูงสุด 10,000.-

เปลี่ยนบ้านให้โดดเด่นกับโปรพิเศษ LG Birthday

แบนเนอร์รูปแบบจิ๊กซอว์ แสดงเครื่องซักผ้าและตู้เย็นเชื่อมต่อกันด้วยชิ้นจิ๊กซอว์สีแดงที่มีเครื่องหมายบวกตรงกลาง

แบนเนอร์รูปแบบจิ๊กซอว์ แสดงเครื่องซักผ้าและตู้เย็นเชื่อมต่อกันด้วยชิ้นจิ๊กซอว์สีแดงที่มีเครื่องหมายบวกตรงกลาง

ซื้อคู่ถูกกว่า

ซื้อคู่ประหยัดกว่า

โปรโมชันเด็ดจาก LG Live

ช้อปใน Live ช่วง LG Birthday และรับเลยลำโพงพกพา เมื่อซื้อสินค้าตั้งแต่ 25,000.- ขึ้นไป/ใบเสร็จ
*จำกัดการแจก 10 คำสั่งซื้อแรก/Live เท่านั้น 

ตาราง LG Live Shopping เดือนกรกฎาคม 2568 ในช่วง LG Birthday มีกิจกรรมถ่ายทอดสดในหลายวัน ได้แก่ 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 24 และ 25 กรกฎาคม ตามเวลาที่กำหนด พร้อมโปรโมชั่นพิเศษ: เมื่อซื้อครบ 25,000 บาทขึ้นไป รับฟรีลำโพง LG XBOOM Grab ภาพประกอบด้วยปฏิทิน เค้กวันเกิด และกล่องของขวบบนพื้นหลังสีแดง

ตาราง LG Live Shopping เดือนกรกฎาคม 2568 ในช่วง LG Birthday มีกิจกรรมถ่ายทอดสดในหลายวัน ได้แก่ 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 24 และ 25 กรกฎาคม ตามเวลาที่กำหนด พร้อมโปรโมชั่นพิเศษ: เมื่อซื้อครบ 25,000 บาทขึ้นไป รับฟรีลำโพง LG XBOOM Grab ภาพประกอบด้วยปฏิทิน เค้กวันเกิด และกล่องของขวบบนพื้นหลังสีแดง

แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

สมัคร LG Member วันนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษประโยชน์ที่มากขึ้น!

สมัครเลยตอนนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษเฉพาะ LG Member เท่านั้น!

สมัคร LG Member วันนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษประโยชน์ที่มากขึ้น! สมัครเลย