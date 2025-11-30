About Cookies on This Site

เขียนรีวิวสินค้า LG
แล้วรับรางวัลไปเลย!

ซื้อสินค้า LG ตั้งแต่ 1 ม.ค. 67 - 15 ธ.ค. 68 แล้วแชร์รีวิวของคุณพร้อมภาพถ่าย

รับเลย Gift Card มูลค่า 1,000.- (จำนวน 250 รางวัล)

เขียนรีวิวสินค้า LG<br>แล้วรับรางวัลไปเลย! รีวิวสินค้า LGเขียนรีวิวสินค้า LG<br>แล้วรับรางวัลไปเลย! กติกาและเงื่อนไข
กติกาและเงื่อนไขกิจกรรมขั้นตอนการร่วมกิจกรรมเกณฑ์การรีวิวเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมสินค้าที่ร่วมรายการตัวอย่างภาพหลักฐานส่งหลักฐานการรีวิว

รีวิวสินค้า LG
รับเลย Gift Card 1,000.-

  1. เข้าร่วมกิจกรรม "รีวิวดี มีรางวัล" ได้เพียงรีวิวสินค้า LG พร้อมภาพถ่าย รีวิวที่โดนใจคณะกรรมการที่สุด 250 รีวิว รับเลย Gift Card มูลค่า 1,000.-
  2. ผู้เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมจะต้องเป็นผู้ที่เคยซื้อสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ร่วมรายการ* ไม่รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม ในเว็บไซต์ LG.com ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 ม.ค. 67 – 15 ธ.ค. 68 เท่านั้น
  3. ผู้เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมจะต้องทำตามกติกาดังนี้
    3.1 เขียนรีวิวสินค้า LG ที่ใต้สินค้าที่เข้าร่วมรายการบน LG.com
    3.2 อัปโหลดรูปภาพสินค้าที่ใช้งานจริง (รูปสินค้าที่ถ่ายจากหน้าร้าน ไม่สามารถใช้ได้)
    3.3 หลังจากลูกค้ารีวิวเรียบร้อยแล้ว ลูกค้าจะต้องแนบหลักฐานการรีวิวผ่านทางลิงก์นี้ 👉 Google Form
  4. ระยะเวลาเข้าร่วมกิจกรรม ตั้งแต่วันที่ 13 พ.ย. 68 - 15 ธ.ค. 68
  5. ประกาศผลวันที่ 25 ธ.ค. 68
กติกาและเงื่อนไข

วิธีเข้าร่วมกิจกรรม

ผู้เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมที่เคยซื้อสินค้า LG ที่ร่วมรายการ

ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 ม.ค. 67 – 15 ธ.ค. 68 และแชร์รีวิวของคุณพร้อมภาพถ่าย

รับเลย Gift Card มูลค่า 1,000.- (จำกัด 250 รางวัล )

สินค้าที่เข้าร่วมรายการกติกาและเงื่อนไข

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

เลือกสินค้าที่จะรีวิว

สามารถเลือกสินค้าที่จะรีวิวได้จากด้านล่าง หรือใช้เครื่องมือค้นหาที่จะรีวิว

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

คลิกปุ่มรีวิว

คลิกปุ่ม 'เขียนรีวิว' ที่สินค้าด้านล่าง หรือ คลิกรีวิวที่หน้าสินค้า

ขั้นตอนที่ 3

เขียนรีวิวของคุณพร้อมภาพถ่ายสินค้า

*รูปสินค้าที่ถ่ายจากหน้าร้านไม่สามารถใช้ได้

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

Capture หลักฐานการรีวิว

ส่งหลักฐานการรีวิว ได้ 3 แบบ (อย่างใดอย่างหนึ่ง)
1. Capture หน้าต่าง (Pop-up) การส่งรีวิวสำเร็จ

2. Capture อีเมลยืนยันการส่งรีวิว

3. Capture คำรีวิวที่ขึ้นโชว์บนหน้าสินค้า

ขั้นตอนที่ 5

ส่งหลักฐานการรีวิวผ่าน Google Form

กรอกรายระเอียดการการรีวิว ให้ครบถ้วน พร้อมแนบภาพหลักฐานการรีวิว

ขั้นตอนที่ 6

เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมเรียบร้อยแล้ว

คลิกปุ่ม ส่ง (Submit) เพื่อยืนยันการเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมของคุณ

ตัวอย่างภาพหลักฐานการรีวิว

เลือก Capture หลักฐานการรีวิว ได้ 3 แบบ โดยสามารถเลือกส่งอย่างใดอย่างหนึ่งได้

ตัวอย่างหลักฐานแบบที่ 1

หน้าต่าง (Pop-up) การส่งรีวิวสำเร็จ

ตัวอย่างหลักฐานแบบที่ 2

อีเมลยืนยันการส่งรีวิว

ตัวอย่างหลักฐานแบบที่ 3

คำรีวิวที่ขึ้นโชว์บนหน้าสินค้า

ส่งหลักฐานการรีวิว

หลักเกณฑ์การเข้าร่วมกิจกรรม

📌ทำตามคำแนะนำเพื่อเพิ่มโอกาสในการได้รับ Gift Card มูลค่า 1,000.-

1. การเขียนรีวิวควรเกี่ยวข้องกับสินค้าและใช้ภาษาที่เหมาะสม


2. การคัดลอกเนื้อหารีวิวจากลูกค้าท่านอื่น จะถูกตัดสิทธิ์ จากกิจกรรม "รีวิวดี มีรางวัล"

3. เนื้อหารีวิวไม่ควรกล่าวถึงแบรนด์อื่น หรือระบุถึงราคาสินค้า

4. สามารถดูภาพถ่ายที่แนะนำได้ทางด้านขวา

สินค้า LG ที่ร่วมรายการกิจกรรม "รีวิวดี มีรางวัล"

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ & Soundbarsเครื่องซักผ้าทีวี & Lifestyle Screensตู้เย็นเครื่องกรองน้ำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ & เครื่องลดความชื้นเครื่องปรับอากาศ Inverter & เครื่องดูดฝุ่น

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ & Soundbars

LG UltraGear™ 45" OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

LG UltraGear™ 34" OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart webOS 0.03ms···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

27" UltraGear™ OLED QHD 480Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG)

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

จอมอนิเตอร์ 31.5" 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing จอสัมผัส ขาตั้งหมุนได้

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

LG Smart Monitor จอ 4K UHD IPS 31.5” พร้อม webOS

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

จอมอนิเตอร์ IPS QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

27" UltraGear™ OLED QHD 480Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG)

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

จอมอนิเตอร์ 31.5" 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing จอสัมผัส ขาตั้งหมุนได้

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า

Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHWW และ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B422MQBM

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

WashTower ซัก 14/อบ 10 กก. WT1410NHWW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG A9K-CORE

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

WashTower รุ่น WT2116SHBB และ ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

Wash Tower รุ่นWT2116SHBB และ ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B187JBAM

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

WashTower ซัก14 กก./ อบ 10 กก รุ่น WT1410NHWW

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

WashTower ซักผ้า 21 กก. และอบ 16 กก. รุ่น WT2116SHBB ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

WashTower ซักผ้า 21 กก. และอบ 16 กก. รุ่น WT2116SHEG ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

Wash Tower ซักผ้า 14 กก. และอบผ้า 10 กก. รุ่น WT1410NHEG ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซัก 20 กก รุ่น TV2520DV7B

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซัก 18 กก. รุ่น T2518VBTB

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า 21 กก. รุ่น TV2521DV7B ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive พร้อม Smart WI-FI control···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 21 กก รุ่น TX2521DT5O ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ซัก 20/ อบ 10 กก. F2520RNTB ระบบ AI DD™

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า FV1409H4W ซัก 9 กก. / อบ 5 กก.

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1412S2B ระบบ AI DD™ ความจุซัก 12 กก. พร้อม Smart WI-FI control···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า 13 กก./ อบ 8 กก. รุ่น FV1413H2BA พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า 13 กก. รุ่น FV1413S4M AI DD™

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515SNEW ระบบ AI DD™ ความจุซัก 15 กก. AI DD™

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เเครื่องซักผ้า 9 กก รุ่น FB1209S5M สีดำ ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า F2515RTGV ซัก 15 กก./ อบ 8 กก.

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า รุ่น F2515SNEG ความจุซัก 15 กก.

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ซัก 20/ อบ 10 กก. F2520RNTG ระบบ AI DD™

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้า รุ่น F2520SNEG ความจุซัก 20 กก.

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 20 กก. รุ่น TX2520DT5O ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี & Lifestyle Screens

ทีวี 55" LG OLED evo AI OLED55C5ZSA ฟรี LG xboom Bounce

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 65" LG OLED evo AI OLED65C5ZSA ฟรี LG xboom Bounce

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo AI 65QNED92ASA ฟรี LG xboom Bounce

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 55" LG OLED evo AI C5Z 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED55C5ZSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 42" LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED42C5PSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 77" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED77G5PSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 83" LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED83C5PSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 83" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED83G5PSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 77" LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED77C5PSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 65" LG OLED evo AI C5Z 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED65C5ZSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 86" LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 86QNED80ASA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 75" LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025 75QNED92ASA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K ขนาด 65 นิ้ว ปี 2025

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 75" LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 75QNED80ASA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 65" LG QNED AI QNED8Z 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 65QNED8ZASA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 55" LG QNED AI QNED8Z 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 55QNED8ZASA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 55" LG UHD AI UA84 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 55UA845ZPSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 65" LG UHD AI UA84 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 65UA845ZPSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ทีวี 43" LG UHD AI UA84 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 43UA845ZPSA

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

LG StanbyME2 รุ่น 27LX6TDGA | Super Portable Screen | Motion Art

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ฟรี Microwave MS2032GAS

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Side by Side 22.4 คิว GC-X257CMEW Smart Inverter Compressor™

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Side by Side 22.4 คิว GC-X257SQZW รองรับ Wi-Fi

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side GC-L257KQKW 22.4 คิว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side GC-B257SQYL 22.9 คิว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side 22.4 คิว รุ่น GC-L257SFZW รองรับ Smart Wi-Fi

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side GC-J257SQZW 22.4 คิว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้ตู้เย็น Instaview DID GC-X257SFZW 22.4 คิว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C702HQCM สีเงิน ขนาด 18.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 15 คิว สีเงิน รุ่น GC-B422MQBM

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Multi-Door 18.7 คิว GC-V22FFQMB Smart Inverter

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Multi-Door 22.5 คิว GC-G24FFQKB Smart Inverter Compressor

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Multi-Door 23.5 คิว GC-V24FFCHB รองรับ Smart Wi-Fi

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น Multi-Door 16.7 คิว GC-B47FMGBB ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 13.9 คิว รุ่น GN-F392PLAK ระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ

เครื่องกรองน้ำ LG PuriCare รุ่น WD516AN.ACNPLMT สีน้ำเงิน

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ LG PuriCare รุ่น WD516AN.AEWPLMT สีขาว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ LG PuriCare รุ่น WD516AN.ASLPLMT สีเงิน (Silver)

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ สีเบจ LG PuriCare Objet Collection รุ่น WD518AN.ABGPLMT

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ LG PuriCare Objet Collection รุ่น WD518AN.AWHPLMT สีขาว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ สีเทา LG PuriCare Objet Collection รุ่น WD518AN.ACGPLMT

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำ สีเบจ LG PuriCare Objet Collection รุ่น WD110MN.ABGPLMT

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องกรองน้ำแบบตั้งพื้น รุ่น WS510SN สีขาว

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ & เครื่องลดความชื้น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare AeroHit

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier 19 แถมฟรี Filter รุ่น PDAQSC01

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier 16 แถมฟรี Filter รุ่น PDAQSC01

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier 19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1 19 ลิตร

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องปรับอากาศ Inverter & เครื่องดูดฝุ่น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,200 BTU LG DUALCOOL AI Air รุ่น SEQ

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 22,000 BTU LG DUALCOOL AI Air รุ่น SEQ

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-LITE แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE แบบด้ามจับ เทคโนโลยี Kompressor™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ···

สั่งซื้อเขียนรีวิว

